Cycling

Marlen Reusser out of Tour de France Femmes with concussion

By Jackie Tyson
 2 days ago
Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx competes in breakaway on stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes

Team SD Worx confirmed late Friday that Marlen Reusser would not start stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Saturday.

