ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling News

Ruby Roseman-Gannon 'pretty cooked' in breakaway at Tour de France Femmes

By Matilda Price
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jQeU_0gy4RVwO00

Australian neo-pro Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) had mixed feelings after stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift , pleased to have been in the day’s breakaway but with a hint of disappointment at how the race played out.

Roseman-Gannon ticked off the team’s first goal by making it into the hotly-contested 14-rider break that formed at the 80km to go mark and stayed away for most of the day, but could not take the race to the line in Rosheim despite feeling good.

“It would have been great for it to stay away,” Roseman-Gannon told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I think I rode pretty well, I just missed that final three that got away. I was pretty cooked, but I think if I had just positioned myself a little further up I might have been able to hold on, but it was a good race.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t and you’ve just got to put yourself out there. It was cool to be a part of the race."

Read more

Marianne Vos takes sprint victory in Rosheim on stage 6 of Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 6 - How it unfolded

Crashes force BikeExchange to reevaluate Tour de France Femmes ambitions

With almost all the major teams represented in the break, there was not necessarily a reason for the bunch to chase them down, the GC interests and a lack of cooperation spelled the end for the escapees.

“The break wasn’t working probably as well as it needed to stay away, and the attacks started a little early,” she said.  “Jumbo and FDJ didn’t want their riders to work, and Canyon, so we had three riders sitting on, so you don’t really want to work too hard when it’s not evenly distributed. And then Trek started at 30km to go. I think we needed some commitment from everyone for that to stick, but we gave it a good go.”

As the closest rider on the overall classification at just 3 minutes, 15 seconds down on Vos, Roseman-Gannon herself was the biggest threat on GC, but did not think that contributed to the short leash the break were given.

“I think all the teams know that the next two stages will probably sort that out,” she said. “I’m not a bad climber, but on the longer climbs I don’t think I’m going to be very competitive, so I don’t think they were too concerned about that.”

Going into the final weekend of the Tour de France, BikeExchange-Jayco have limited GC hopes after Kristen Faulkner lost time earlier in the week, but are still backing the Giro stage winner for a victory in the Vosges.

“We’ll probably be supporting [Faulkner] into the next two days,” she said. “We’ve seen before that if she gets a big gap, it’s pretty hard to bring her back, so I think if we can set that up, that would be pretty cool.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race

The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
DogTime

Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France

A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
The Independent

Horror crash at track cycling sees Matt Walls fly into crowd

A horror crash took place on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games track cycling event, causing Matt Walls to fly into the crowd. A massive pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark occurred during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of Birmingham 2022. Walls, who required medical attention and was later taken to hospital, was confirmed by Team England late on Sunday to be “alert and talking, as he has been throughout”.Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man was also involved in the accident, and was taken away on a stretcher to a round...
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy