DA: Rhode Islanders couldn't handle a West Roxbury rotary, crashed, got arrested for the catalytic converter police say they came up here to steal

whdh.com
Boston Police: 2 men spotted by damaged scooters leads to arrests on drug, gun and burglary-related charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Boston early Sunday morning after police said they found both in front of several heavily damaged scooters. Boston Police said officers were on patrol in Chinatown when they came across both Jeffrey Salvant of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp of Walpole around 1 a.m. on Oxford Place.
Wanted fugitive Gerard Burton of Boston arrested after being caught urinating on elevator doors at MBTA station, police say
A man arrested for urinating in public at an MBTA station early Saturday morning was a wanted fugitive charged with assault and battery and fraud, Transit Police said in a news release. At approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol at Ashmont Station was alerted that a man was...
2 police officers hit by car in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON – Two Boston police officers were hurt Sunday afternoon when they were hit by a car in Jamaica Plain. It happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Walnut Ave. and Peter Parley Road.The officers were working a traffic detail for the Puerto Rican Parade. Jamauree Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, ignored commands by the officers to stop driving, drove through the barriers, and hit the officers, police said. The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Haygood was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
Police find body of driver they say drove into ocean off Hull
HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who drove into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the woman in the driver’s seat of a truck that drove across the...
Man charged with speeding down Melnea Cass Boulevard with a loaded gun
Boston Police report officers who initially pulled a man over for making an unsafe lane change at a high rate of speed on Melnea Cass Boulevard near Albany Street around 9:55 p.m. on Friday wound up arresting the driver for the loaded gun and large amount of marijuana he had with him.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
Police: Wanted fugitive caught urinating on elevator in MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man with warrants out for his arrest was caught urinating on an elevator at an MBTA station, Transit Police said. Gerard Burton, 57, was seen urinating on the elevator doors at the Ashmont Station around 1:55 a.m., police said. A witness reported the incident to an officer, who police said found Burton while he was still urinating,
Pickup Truck And Driver Plunge Into Water Off Pemberton Point In Hull (UPDATE)
A water rescue was underway in Hull to find a missing driver and car that plunged into the water off Pemberton Point, authorities said. Multiple crews responded to a report of a pickup truck and its driver that drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street, near Hull Gut, around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hull Police and Fire said in a joint release.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
Car Crashes into NH Apartment Building
A car crashed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire, overnight. The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building on Ocean Boulevard. No official information has been released on this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm
At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
whdh.com
Hanson Police seek public’s help in locating 12-year-old
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in the town of Hanson are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Saturday. The police department said Ashlynn Gill may be either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. Gill is described as...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester police find man, wanted for driving into Lowe’s floral display, when he crashed into 3 cars on Second Street
BEDFORD, NH – A man accused of driving into a commercial building on South River Road in Bedford on July 28 was apprehended on Second Street on after a chase that led through multiple towns. Christopher Hayward, 43, of Epsom, allegedly struck a floral display at the Bedford Lowe’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police
A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
liveboston617.org
21 Year Old Arrested by Gang Unit for Possessing Extended Magazine
At approximately 20:30 hours on July 28 2022, Boston Police Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike force conducted a traffic stop that result in a firearms related arrest in the area of 125 Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Officers recovered a extended magazine with the assistance of a K-9 unit....
universalhub.com
Three-family in East Boston evacuated after exterior wall partially collapses
The Boston Fire Department reports 11 people, one cat and one dog were displaced early this morning when the masonry veneer on one wall of 282 Sumner Street mostly collapsed into the narrow alleyway separating the three-family building from its neighbor. ISD determined a structural engineer will have to come...
homenewshere.com
Billerica woman arrested following hit and run
WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, July 21, 2022, Wilmington Police arrested Billerica resident Karen Haught, 52, in connection with a hit and run incident that caused serious bodily injury to a Wilmington resident. The female pedestrian, identified as Kathy Peters, 64, was struck on July 20, 2022 in the area...
nbcboston.com
Man Who Kissed Stranger on the Cheeks on Green Line Was Wanted for Fraud, Police Say
A man wanted on suspicion of fraud in Rhode Island was arrested on the MBTA Green Line in Boston Thursday after allegedly hugging and kissing a stranger on her cheeks Thursday, police said. When officers took the man, Emir Ikanovic, off the trolley at Park Street Station Thursday afternoon, he...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE: Two Men Arrested After Crashing Into Shawsheen Avenue Home, Driver Charged With OUI
WILMINGTON, MA — On July 28, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm, Wilmington Police Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a home on Shawsheen Avenue. 911 callers reported that the blue pickup truck had fled the scene after striking the house. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and two occupants a short distance away.
