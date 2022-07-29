ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

DA: Rhode Islanders couldn't handle a West Roxbury rotary, crashed, got arrested for the catalytic converter police say they came up here to steal

 2 days ago
CBS Boston

2 police officers hit by car in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON – Two Boston police officers were hurt Sunday afternoon when they were hit by a car in Jamaica Plain. It happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Walnut Ave. and Peter Parley Road.The officers were working a traffic detail for the Puerto Rican Parade. Jamauree Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, ignored commands by the officers to stop driving, drove through the barriers, and hit the officers, police said. The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Haygood was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. 
BOSTON, MA
Man charged with speeding down Melnea Cass Boulevard with a loaded gun

Boston Police report officers who initially pulled a man over for making an unsafe lane change at a high rate of speed on Melnea Cass Boulevard near Albany Street around 9:55 p.m. on Friday wound up arresting the driver for the loaded gun and large amount of marijuana he had with him.
BOSTON, MA
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts

HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
HULL, MA
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
MALDEN, MA
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
HAVERHILL, MA
Car Crashes into NH Apartment Building

A car crashed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire, overnight. The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building on Ocean Boulevard. No official information has been released on this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
HAMPTON, NH
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm

At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
BOSTON, MA
Hanson Police seek public’s help in locating 12-year-old

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in the town of Hanson are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Saturday. The police department said Ashlynn Gill may be either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. Gill is described as...
HANSON, MA
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police

A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
PEMBROKE, MA
21 Year Old Arrested by Gang Unit for Possessing Extended Magazine

At approximately 20:30 hours on July 28 2022, Boston Police Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike force conducted a traffic stop that result in a firearms related arrest in the area of 125 Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Officers recovered a extended magazine with the assistance of a K-9 unit....
BOSTON, MA
Three-family in East Boston evacuated after exterior wall partially collapses

The Boston Fire Department reports 11 people, one cat and one dog were displaced early this morning when the masonry veneer on one wall of 282 Sumner Street mostly collapsed into the narrow alleyway separating the three-family building from its neighbor. ISD determined a structural engineer will have to come...
BOSTON, MA
Billerica woman arrested following hit and run

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, July 21, 2022, Wilmington Police arrested Billerica resident Karen Haught, 52, in connection with a hit and run incident that caused serious bodily injury to a Wilmington resident. The female pedestrian, identified as Kathy Peters, 64, was struck on July 20, 2022 in the area...
WILMINGTON, MA

