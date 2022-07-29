Bob Burger returns with the wonderful “The Domino Effect”

www.newjerseystage.com
Shemekia Copeland to Celebrate New Album on Stone Pony Summer Stage
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland will celebrate the release of her powerful, trailblazing new Alligator Records album, Done Come Too Far, with a live performance at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park on Saturday, September 3, 2022 when she opens the night for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Possessing one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time, Copeland is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.
Old York Cellars presents Wine & Comedy Night on August 20th
(RINGOES, NJ) -- Old York Cellars presents Wine & Comedy on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Norm Klar headlines a night hosted by Vince Valentine and featuring Michelle Tomko and opener Shopia DiCapula. Doors are at 7:00pm; showtime is 8:00pm. Norm Klar, "..that comedian who does magic". From screamingly funny to...
Allaire Music Fest Takes Place On Saturday
(FARMINGDALE, NJ) -- Allaire Village hosts the Allaire Music Fest on Saturday, August 6 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. local bands from NJ perform a variety of Bluegrass, Folk & Americana music on multiple stages and with jam sessions throughout the day! Artists tables available for vending of music and signings. The Rain Date is August 7th.
"Still as Great Now as He Was Back Then!" Taj Mahal LIVE! at UCPAC
Although the weather outside is pushing 100 degrees, it’s comfortably cool inside the historic Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, NJ this Wednesday, July 20, 2022 evening as music lovers await a concert by multi-Grammy-Award-winning recording artist, Taj Mahal. With a given name of Henry St. Claire Fredericks,...
CDC Theatre presents "La Valentía"
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Union county is home to a vibrant Latinx community and for the fourth year the Hispanic Theatre Festival will take the stage at CDC Theatre in Cranford. This time the all-Spanish language play presented will be the award-winning comedy by Spaniard Alfredo Sanzol, "La Valentía", in its American premiere. If you like slapstick humor and a good ghost story, all told with the richness and beauty of Spanish language, plan to see “La Valentia”. The show runs September 9 & 10 at 8:00pm and September 11 at 2:00pm.
Axelrod PAC presents The Weeklings at Bell Works
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents The Weeklings, America's most unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles, in a performance on the outdoor deck at Bell Works in Holmdel on Sunday, August 7 at 7:00pm. The Weeklings perform explosive renditions of The Beatles' album and...
Miriam Beerman: 1923–2022 NOTHING HAS CHANGED Opens Fall Season at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University Center for the Arts has announced the launch of its fall 2022 season with Miriam Beerman: 1923–2022 NOTHING HAS CHANGED. The show runs from September 6 to December 11 in the Rechnitz Hall DiMattio Gallery in the Monmouth University Center for the Arts.
Cindy Yoon to Launch Studio Hiedra
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Cindy Yoon is launching her studio (Studio Hiedra) and presenting it as a Pop Up Shop on August 6 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Riverside Gallery, located in the Riverside Mall. Having worked in the corporate design world for years, Cindy Yoon founded Studio Hiedra (pronounced ee-ae-dra)...
PHOTOS from "It Shoulda Been You" at Old Library Theatre
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department’s resident theatre company is currently presenting the Broadway musical, It Shoulda Been You, at the Fair Lawn Community Center. The show will be presented over two weekends, starting Friday, July 29, and run through August 7th, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Photographer John Posada was at a dress rehearsal to take some photos.
Union Summer Concert Series Rocks with Foreigners Journey
Photo – K Nowosad showing the fan given by The Township of Union at their Annual Summer Concert Series. I enjoyed my outdoor experience at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ’s presentation of Much Ado About Nothing so much that I continued on the next week to an outdoor concert. Next stop: GSP Exit 141 where the Township of Union Summer Concert Series at Rabkin Park plays through July.
PHOTOS from "The Last Supper" at SOPAC
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The world premiere engagement of the new musical comedy, The Last Supper, is currently on stage at South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC). The play is about five liberal grad students sharing a house in a conservative college town who, in their efforts to save the world, host a collection of their neighbors for a friendly evening of dinner and discourse. Things do not go well. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays from July 27 to August 7th. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take some photos.
bergenPAC Announces 2022-23 Comedy Series
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) is your home for comedy this coming fall and into the new year, as they will present a full slate of hilarious comedians in the newly renovated theater. bergenPAC is excited to announce a complete lineup of stand-up comedy legends and social...
Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop’s 2022 Summer Festival of Shows
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop’s 2022 Summer Festival of Shows has just been announced and will feature performances of I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!, A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking, and Two for Four. Performances will run August 5-14 in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ.
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 7 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Passaic).
The Vogel presents comedian Chris Covert
(RED BANK, NJ) -- On Friday, October 21 at 8:00pm, The Vogel presents comedian Chris Covert. He began his joke journey at the young age of 15 in his home state of New Jersey. Since then, a few hundred shows in many states over many miles, his journey continues. Chris incorporates his musical talents into his comedy act with an ensemble of both original and parody songs that are sure to put a smile on your face! You just can't help but sing along!
Middletown Arts Center to Hold Auditions for "The Addams Family"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for its production of The Adams Family on Monday, August 8 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, altogether ooky family comes to life in this macabre musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The Addams Family, the third production by the MAC’s recently formed adult theater group, will be performed on October 21-23, 28-30 and will be directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka.
Ocean County Library's Upper Shores Branch presents Rhythm N' Sound
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- Music lovers of all ages can swing, sway, and stomp the night away during Rhythm N’ Sound’s appearance at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch on Wednesday, August 17 at 7:00pm. The perennially-popular Jersey Shore trio will perform an exciting, broad repertoire of rock ‘n roll, pop standards, classic rock, doo-wop, disco and Motown favorites.
George Street Playhouse announces cast and creative for "Her Portmanteau"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- George Street Playhouse (GSP) is excited to welcome back audiences to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and has announced casting for the upcoming production of Her Portmanteau a new play by Mfoniso Udofia, directed by Laiona Michelle. Performances run October 11-30, 2022. “We can’t wait...
Studio Montclair presents "It's Academic" featuring Work by Art Academy Faculty Members
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair highlights the work of their Art Academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to August 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. SMI’s Art Academy, launched in 2020, supports...
SOPAC Executive Director Dee Billia Ends Tenure at Performing Arts Center
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Board Chair, Douglas Newman, announced that SOPAC’s Executive Director, Dee Billia, recently left her position after years of senior leadership. Billia joined SOPAC nine years ago as Director of External Relations and led its marketing and communications efforts....
