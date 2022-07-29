Michigan veterans push for toxin exposure bill

KSNF/KODE — On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the […]

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO