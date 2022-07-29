Michigan veterans push for toxin exposure bill

www.wlns.com
Top election official races feature 2020 election deniers
So far this year, Republican primary voters have split on whether to put election skeptics on the November ballot.
CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Who will Republicans choose to face Whitmer?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re just a couple of days from the Michigan primary, and the biggest question on the ballot is who Republicans will choose to run against incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer. On this week’s edition of The Capital Rundown, we spend the show profiling four...
Secure MI Vote pushes for new election laws
The Secure MI Vote group turned in over 500,000 signatures to the bureau of elections today to do what members of the group say can help restore faith in our elections.
Most extreme temperatures in Missouri/Kansas history
KSNF/KODE — On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the […]
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
Michigan restaurant owners are watching the state Court of Claims closely for possible reprieve from a ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers.
California sees its largest 2022 fire
Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.
Michiganders have bought 4.5 million Mega Millions tickets
As of 11 a.m. Friday, Michiganders have already purchased 4.5 million Mega Millions tickets ahead of the $1.1 billion drawing.
JACKPOT: Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois
The Illinois Lottery listed the jackpot prize as “currently pending.”
Over 100K pounds of frozen beef recalled due to misbranding, allergy risks
The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide and impacts the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef and Broccoli frozen beef that is not sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.
