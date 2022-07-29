A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
KHON2
69th annual Healthy Baby Contest application deadline approaches
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all healthy babies! Contestants for the 69th annual Healthy Baby Contest can enter until Aug. 3. It’s free to enter with by going on the Healthy Baby contest website to fill out the online application. Instructions will be provided on how to submit a...
Some ignore guidance to keep distance from monk seals
A swimmer was bit by a nursing mother monk seal last week at Kaimana Beach, but many in the community said beachgoers continue to get near the mother monk seal named Rocky and her pup.
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii celebrates Kingdom’s first national holiday La Ho’iho’i Ea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea -- Sovereignty Restoration Day -- when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Hundreds of people attended a celebration and Hawaiian...
KITV.com
Hawaii students finally returning to classrooms without COVID-19 restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's been a long time since Henry Guzman's students were able to sit next to each other. The sixth-grade science teacher is looking forward to "more collaboration just because with social distancing in the classroom it's kind of difficult to do science labs so kind of excite them about that."
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Friends’ epic 5-day adventure to all 50 states ends in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three friends recently set off an adventure: To travel to every state in the nation in just five days. And they ended their adventure right here in Hawaii. Peter McConville, 21, from Austin, Texas, is known for his online gaming channe;. But he recently replaced his controller...
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Timone likes getting his coat brushed
Timone is a very affectionate and friendly 4-year-old domestic shorthair/mix who enjoys ear scratches, chin rubs and back massages.
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
KITV.com
Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mrs. Philippines World Pageant takes place this Saturday, July 30, right here on Oahu. Before the competition, the contestants stopped by the State Capitol on Friday.
California woman attacked by endangered monk seal in Hawaii
A 60-year-old California woman was injured Sunday morning following an incident in Hawaii with an endangered monk seal who was protecting her baby.
Maui estimated to have 40,000+ free-roaming cats
Maui Humane Society is trying to crack down on free-roaming cats by announcing plans to implement an island-wide "Community Cat Count" they plan to start in August.
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
bigislandvideonews.com
VOLCANO WATCH: Hualālai’s Wahapele Eruption
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory describes the cone-building, explosive phreatic activity, and lava flows of the Wahapele eruption. (BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article was written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research geologist Natalia Deligne:. While our attention is generally drawn to the Island...
2022 fleet sail in formation at start of RIMPAC
HONOLULU (KHON2) — RIMPAC begins Friday, according to the Navy. The exercise, officially called Rim of the Pacific, brings together 26 nations, 38 ships, three submarines, 170 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel in this training exercise which takes place in Hawaii and Southern California. “By coming together as Capable, Adaptive Partners, and in the […]
BEAT OF HAWAII
Delta Adds More Hawaii Flights + First-Ever Premium Select Option
Starting later this year, Delta Airlines has decided to add Hawaii flights and up-gauge some of its existing Hawaii flights in a most interesting way. They’re moving to treat Hawaii as an international destination by adding their Premium Select option on some longer-haul Hawaii routes. The airline said in...
Roach infestation temporarily closes Maui restaurant
The restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are fixed.
Hundreds attend Dragon Boat Festival
In efforts to bring more life back to Chinatown, Chinatown808 partnered with American Savings Bank and Trust for Public Land and hosted the Dragon Boat Festival at the Park 2022.
Free bike helmets to the cycling community
To conclude bike month, the Central Pacific Bank is sponsoring free bike helmets with Bikeshare Hawaii and the Hawaii Bicycling League.
KITV.com
'Keiki Kingdom' indoor playground replacing former Foodland store in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An indoor playground for kids is taking the place of the former Foodland store building on Beretania Street in Honolulu. A Honolulu company called “Keiki Kingdom” filed a $500,000 building permit Friday to renovate the former Foodland store into an indoor keiki playground.
