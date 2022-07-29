ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days

 2 days ago
Jaguars cut rookie kicker Andrew Mevis after ugly misses, including one that hit Dave Campo

Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players. Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing him missing wildly, with field goals coming up short, missing badly wide, and in one case hitting former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo, who does commentary for a local radio station and was off to the side of the practice field.
