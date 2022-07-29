Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days

www.postregister.com
Jaguars cut rookie kicker Andrew Mevis after ugly misses, including one that hit Dave Campo
Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players. Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing him missing wildly, with field goals coming up short, missing badly wide, and in one case hitting former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo, who does commentary for a local radio station and was off to the side of the practice field.
Travis Etienne Jr. has been impressive all offseason and "looks like the most dangerous potential weapon the Jaguars have on offseason." (John Shipley) Etienne suffered a foot injury last preseason that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season. With James Robinson suffering a torn ACL late last season, a big role is projected for Trevor Lawrence's former college teammate at Clemson. Etienne will look to deliver on lofty expectations in his first year as a pro. Drafting Etienne as a low-end RB2 offers serious upside, with a huge boost in any dynasty formats.
