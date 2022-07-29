ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie Badazz claimed Mike Tyson would have been ‘killed’ if he’d touched rapper over row with his non-binary child

By Marc Mayo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MIKE TYSON would have been 'killed' if he intervened in an argument between Boosie Badazz and Tyson's daughter, the rapper previously boasted.

Badazz, real name Torrence Hatch, was accused of transphobia over comments against Zaya Wade, the trans daughter of NBA hero Dwyane Wade.

Boosie Badazz remarked about killing Mike Tyson over a transphobia row Credit: Youtube Vlad TV
American boxing icon Tyson had interviewed the rapper on his views Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Following the row, which the 39-year-old refused to apologise for in an appearance on Tyson's podcast, the former champ's non-binary daughter Ramsey confronted him.

In an interview with VladTV last year, he appeared to claim that, had the former heavyweight champion boxer got involved, he would have been 'shot'.

Badazz claimed: "[Tyson] was like, 'My daughter wanna ask you some questions'.

"I said, 'Bring her in here'. You know, I'm full of answers for questions. She asked me questions, I asked her questions. She said what she had to say, I said what I had to say."

When asked about Iron Mike's fear that the argument would have become physical and that Tyson would have had to intervene, he laughed and suggested the boxing legend would have got 'killed right there'.

Badazz also made reference to Tyson getting 'shot'.

He added: "You think my n***** would let Mike Tyson...? It's over."

Tyson was praised for confronting Badazz on his Hotboxin' podcast before that.

The 'Wipe Me Down' artist, who has served multiple prison sentences on drug and gun charges, was pressed on why he has berated the LGBTQ+ community.

Torrence Hatch has been accused of transphobia over comments against Zaya Wade, middle, pictured with dad Dwyane Wade and mum Gabrielle Union Credit: Getty Images - Getty

At one point, the 56-year-old asked: "If you are a real man, then why do you offend people?"

Following the podcast and Ramsey's intervention, Tyson discussed the row and his fear of ensuing violence in an October 2020 interview.

He told TMZ: "My daughter flew all the way from New York City to L.A. California where I'm at just to be there, cause she thought Boosie was so disrespectful she had to confront him.

"Could you imagine that? I said, 'Who do you think you are, you can't confront my guest.' And she said, 'You gotta talk to him, this brother's disrespectful to the community'.

"So she came, and what they didn't show, was she confronted him.

"I was worried I would have to get angry, because this is my baby.

"But [Badazz] conducted himself like a gentleman and it went okay. It didn't go like I anticipated it to go.

"My daughter has a lot of courage and stuff.

"I love Boosie, Boosie is beautiful as far as I'm concerned. It's just that, he gotta win that fight over those demons. He has to win, he can't give into them."

