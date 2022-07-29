ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Energy Prices Lead to Record Profits For Oil Companies

By James Comtois
The Independent

Oil and gas firms reap ‘obscene’ profits as desperate families seek crisis support for energy bills

Europe’s biggest oil and gas companies have been accused of exploiting a deepening energy crisis after passing billions in profits to shareholders while ordinary households face further “disastrous” rises to bills. The day after experts warned that average bills could hit £3,800 a year by January, plunging millions more people into fuel poverty, Shell and Total both posted record earnings for the second quarter in a row.It came as Citizens Advice said the number of people reporting that they cannot afford to top up their energy meters had trebled in July compared with the same time last year. The...
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
The Guardian

Oil company profits boom as Americans reel from high fuel prices

The US’s biggest oil companies pumped out record profits over the last few months as Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. On Friday, ExxonMobil reported an unprecedented $17.85bn (£14.77bn) profit for the second quarter, nearly four times as much as the same period a year ago, and Chevron made a record $11.62bn (£9.61bn). The sky-high profits were announced one day after the UK’s Shell shattered its own profit record.
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
rigzone.com

Shell CEO Sees Risk of Even Higher Oil Prices

Oil prices are more likely to rise than fall as the tightness in supply outweighs any risks to demand, said the boss of Shell Plc. “Where we are today, there is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Demand hasn’t fully recovered yet and supply is definitely tight.”
eenews.net

Big Oil sees record profits with volatility on horizon

Three of the world’s biggest oil companies reported their biggest-ever profits last week, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drove up oil and gas prices and American drivers faced the highest gasoline prices on record. Exxon Mobil Corp. earned $17.9 billion in the second quarter of the year, Chevron...

