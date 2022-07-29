High Energy Prices Lead to Record Profits For Oil Companies

www.etftrends.com
Here's why tapping the US oil reserve has led to America increasing crude exports - and why even more US energy supplies could be shipped overseas
"But the unintended consequence of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers," Rystad said.
The Senate Reports Oil and Gas Prices Are Not Impacted by Corporate Greed – These Experts Say Otherwise
A new report by the Joint Economic Committee Republicans contends that gas prices -- which have increased exponentially over the past few months and are a major contributing factor to the...
AOL Corp
U.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
Oil markets haven't yet priced in the rising risk of recession, which could lead to major declines if one transpires, JPMorgan says
The oil market has yet to price in a worldwide recession taking hold, JPMorgan said this week. But the risk of a recession is rising, it said in a week that saw a contraction in second-quarter US GDP. Oil prices tend to drop 30% to 40% in all recessions, the...
Oil up over $2/bbl as hopes fade for OPEC+ supply boost
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled up more than $2 a barrel on Friday as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and dimming expectations that the producer group will imminently boost supply.
Liberty Oilfield adding fleets, sees North American oil output rising
DENVER, July 26 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT.N) said on Tuesday it will increase the number of hydraulic fracturing fleets it runs in early 2023 to the low forties, from the mid-thirties currently, as oil activity rebounds on high prices.
Oil and gas firms reap ‘obscene’ profits as desperate families seek crisis support for energy bills
Europe’s biggest oil and gas companies have been accused of exploiting a deepening energy crisis after passing billions in profits to shareholders while ordinary households face further “disastrous” rises to bills. The day after experts warned that average bills could hit £3,800 a year by January, plunging millions more people into fuel poverty, Shell and Total both posted record earnings for the second quarter in a row.It came as Citizens Advice said the number of people reporting that they cannot afford to top up their energy meters had trebled in July compared with the same time last year. The...
Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks
July 29 (Reuters) - The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N), posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier.
Oil mixed as U.S. gasoline demand rebounds but recessionary fears loom
NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as concerns about a potential global recession that would knock energy demand offset lower U.S. crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline consumption.
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Oil company profits boom as Americans reel from high fuel prices
The US’s biggest oil companies pumped out record profits over the last few months as Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. On Friday, ExxonMobil reported an unprecedented $17.85bn (£14.77bn) profit for the second quarter, nearly four times as much as the same period a year ago, and Chevron made a record $11.62bn (£9.61bn). The sky-high profits were announced one day after the UK’s Shell shattered its own profit record.
Gazprom daily gas output in July lowest since 2008, analysis suggests
The daily gas production of Russia’s Gazprom dropped in July to its lowest level since 2008, figures suggest, amid continued fears that Moscow could cause an energy crisis in Europe by shutting off the supply. The state-owned energy firm pumped 774 million cubic metres a day last month –...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Oil prices dip as traders weigh China's downbeat economic data and new lockdowns
Oil prices declined Monday as Chinese factory data raised concerns about energy demand. New COVID-19 lockdowns in China also dampened the outlook for crude prices. WTI crude dropped 3.44%, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 2.77%. Oil prices dropped Monday as downbeat factory data and new COVID-19 lockdowns emerged...
rigzone.com
Shell CEO Sees Risk of Even Higher Oil Prices
Oil prices are more likely to rise than fall as the tightness in supply outweighs any risks to demand, said the boss of Shell Plc. “Where we are today, there is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Demand hasn’t fully recovered yet and supply is definitely tight.”
CNBC
All the top-performing stocks this year are oil and gas except one: solar company Enphase
The top eight S&P 500 stocks this year are all energy names. But one is unlike the others: Enphase Energy. The solar-focused company stands out amid the other seven gainers, all of which are oil and gas stocks. The top eight S&P 500 stocks this year are all energy names....
'The market is not the economy' and the July rally in the stock market was premature, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
El-Erian said a comment by Powell led investors to believe rate hikes would likely slow, but that's at odds with what the data shows.
eenews.net
Big Oil sees record profits with volatility on horizon
Three of the world’s biggest oil companies reported their biggest-ever profits last week, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drove up oil and gas prices and American drivers faced the highest gasoline prices on record. Exxon Mobil Corp. earned $17.9 billion in the second quarter of the year, Chevron...
Valvoline fuels retail drive with $2.65 billion lubricants unit sale to Saudi Aramco
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc (VVV.N) is selling its unit that makes lubricants, coolants and other automotive products to state-owned Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) for $2.65 billion in cash to sharpen focus on its retail services business.
Oil refinery closures, cleaner fuels and security of supply in South Africa
While South Africa has been preoccupied with rolling electricity blackouts, security of liquid fuels supply has been overlooked even though – by my calculations – by value of sales it is 60% larger than electricity sales. The one liquid fuels related story that attracted attention in the local...
