High Energy Prices Lead to Record Profits For Oil Companies

Europe’s biggest oil and gas companies have been accused of exploiting a deepening energy crisis after passing billions in profits to shareholders while ordinary households face further “disastrous” rises to bills. The day after experts warned that average bills could hit £3,800 a year by January, plunging millions more people into fuel poverty, Shell and Total both posted record earnings for the second quarter in a row.It came as Citizens Advice said the number of people reporting that they cannot afford to top up their energy meters had trebled in July compared with the same time last year. The...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO