Semiconductor ETFs Try to Shake Off Intel’s Earnings Hit

Last week’s second-quarter GDP reading was tepid to say the least, sparking concerns that the U.S. economy is in a recession. While the definition of recession is shifting these days, there is some precedent that investors can rely on, and that includes the point that growth stocks historically outperform value when the economy slows. That could be a sign that exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) are worth evaluating today.

3 HOURS AGO