Semiconductor ETFs Try to Shake Off Intel’s Earnings Hit

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Motley Fool
What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020
Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks We Think Could Beat the Market in the Second Half of 2022
AbbVie's solid product lineup, juicy dividend, and reasonable valuation should help keep its momentum going. AstraZeneca offers several reasons for investors to be bullish over the near term and long term. Johnson & Johnson should benefit as investors look for safe havens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
srnnews.com
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
FOXBusiness
Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post best month since 2020, but pitfalls remain
Investors rounded out the month with a basket of red flags on the economy, yet all three of the major market averages posted the best month since 2020, taking inflation and recession confirmation in stride. For the S&P 500, the broadest measure of stocks, investors would need to go back...
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
etftrends.com
Slowing Economy Could Turn Tide for Growth-Heavy ETFs
Last week’s second-quarter GDP reading was tepid to say the least, sparking concerns that the U.S. economy is in a recession. While the definition of recession is shifting these days, there is some precedent that investors can rely on, and that includes the point that growth stocks historically outperform value when the economy slows. That could be a sign that exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) are worth evaluating today.
etftrends.com
Is Tesla an ESG Stock?
In theory, there shouldn’t be much debate about Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) standing as an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) stock. After all, the company is the largest electric vehicle maker. However, debate about Tesla’s ESG credentials was stirred earlier this year when the shares were excluded from the S&P...
Motley Fool
This Dividend Aristocrat Is 21% Off Its Record High: Should You Buy the Dip?
McCormick came up short of the analysts' estimates in the second quarter. However, the stock boasts a market-topping 1.8% dividend yield that is well-covered. The share price isn't unreasonably valued at its current level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Apple Q3 Revenue Hit $83 Billion Amid Inflation — Should You Buy AAPL Stock Now?
Apple reported its earnings on July 28, posting a record revenue of $83 billion for the third quarter -- led by iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion -- which represents an uptick of 2% year-over-year...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
