Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York

Nebraska's defense had its best season under coordinator Erik Chinander last year. With a handful of key transfers, Chinander has a clear goal for 2022. "We've got to get a few more sacks and we've got to get a few more turnovers," Chinander said Friday. "I'd like a lot more and a lot more, but, if we can get another sack a game, another turnover a game. We did a good job of intercepting the ball last year. We didn't get enough punch-outs and enough fumble recoveries, so we're really concentrating on that as we start fall camp."

2 DAYS AGO