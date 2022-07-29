Learn about 'The Tragedies of Shakespeare: Hamlet' at Meredith Library

The urgency of selecting or removing members of the Belknap County’s five-person Gunstock Area Commission. Belknap County groups should review the New Hampshire Attorney General memorandums on the Right to Know or RSA 91-A, of which state and county government officials shall not be chosen by secret ballot or out of view behind closed doors. Nonpublic meeting notices of a majority of quorum of same assuming an advertisement satisfies the public right to know. The entry to the Belknap Complex does not comply because the entrance is not accessible at night, holiday or Saturday, neither are the notice placed in the entrance of the Gunstock Commission, not the front door. The Commissioners’ office simply are on the third floor of the lodge — Americans with Disabilities Act violation to review notices, obtain minutes. Interesting is that the Belknap three-member group posts its notices at the Court House.

