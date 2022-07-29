Learn about 'The Tragedies of Shakespeare: Hamlet' at Meredith Library

www.laconiadailysun.com
Ernest R. Duncan, 80
BRISTOL — Ernest Ridgway Duncan, 80, was tragically killed while attempting to remove an obstruction on the roadway on I-93 on July 27, 2022. He was born in Boston, the only child of Ernest Watt Duncan and Phyllis M.B. Ridgway, who died during his infancy. Ernie was raised by his grandparents, James and Frances Duncan, as well as by his father and mother, Ernest and Margaret Clay Duncan, in Woburn, MA. In 1959, at the age of 16, Ernie graduated from Woburn High School, and then went on to higher educational pursuits at Lowell Technical Institute, Wentworth Technical Institute and Harvard.
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
Calling all young entrepreneurs to Aug. 6 annual NH Children's Business Fair
LACONIA — Could a 10-year-old invent the next Über?. Find out at the New Hampshire Children’s Business Fair, showcasing kids’ entrepreneurial genius!
Michael R. McCormack, 60
CONCORD — Michael R. McCormack passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 60. Growing up in Moultonborough, he loved to spend time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his gift to make others laugh.
Christine L. Sanborn, 96
ALTON — Christine L. Sanborn passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 96. Christine was a lifetime resident of Alton and member of the Alton Community Church. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, an active member of the Sunshine Club and various other organizations in the area.
Marcia Hayward: Laconia School Board should be modeling good behavior for students
Rep. Richard Littlefield’s letter of July 27, stated that the only way schools are going to change for the better is hold administrators accountable for the bullying, violence, cyber bullying, etc. that is occurring. He continued by stating school administrators need to demand a standard of peer-to-peer decency, manners and etiquette so that students can succeed. I will not disagree with his expectation that administrators need to hold students accountable for their behavior. However, what he neglected to address was adult behavior.
Joycelyn A. Dickinson, 83
LACONIA — Joycelyn Ann Braddock Dickinson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Concord Hospital. Joy was born on January 23, 1939, in Leesport, PA, the daughter of the late Richard Russell Braddock and Thelma Grace (Hollinger) Braddock, formerly of Fleetwood, PA and Greenfield, MA. She attended Greenfield High School and went on to study at Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Soon after, she married John Cross Dickinson, of Greenfield, MA. They were married for 57 years until John’s passing in 2018. After eight years as a devoted wife of an Air Force fighter pilot, Joy, John, and their two daughters settled in Laconia in 1970.
Peter A. Lyford Jr., 61
LACONIA — Peter Arthur Lyford, Jr., 61, of Auburn, MA, passed at Concord Hospital in Laconia on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with a long illness. He continued to find joy in life and time with family and friends despite numerous hospitalizations and declining health over the years. He enjoyed two and a half years of good health thanks to the generosity of a kidney donor, Kelly Hoye, who is now a dear family friend.
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
Makers Mill is granted Certificate of Occupancy for community makerspace and vocation hub
WOLFEBORO — Almost a year to the day since the renovation construction began, Makers Mill received its certificate of occupancy from the Town of Wolfeboro’s Planning and Development department for their community makerspace and vocation hub at 23 Bay Street. “This has been such an exciting project to...
Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats
Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
Cary L. Cram, 53
BELMONT — Cary Lee Cram, 53, of Edgewood Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Manchester. Cary was born on June 24, 1969 in Laconia, the son of Leonard S. Cram Sr., and Beverly Day.
Guy W. Stoye, 89
DANBURY — Guy Walter Stoye died peacefully on July 27, 2022, at his home in Danbury, at the age of 89. Guy was born in Bay Shore, NY, on September 6, 1932, to parents Frederick and Rita (Camacho) Stoye. They had three much older sons, Carl, Fred, and Joe. The family lived in Sayville and owned a camp on Fire Island. He spent his childhood on a mill pond and the beaches of Long Island, sparking a lifelong passion for nature. His love of animals drew him to agricultural college, but he soon realized he had no heart for slaughter. After raising some hell in his first car, he matured quickly and did stints as carpenter, postman and tree trimmer, though he revered forests and later came to hate the sound of a chainsaw.
David Buckman: Start solving problem at Gunstock with a clean slate
What could be more galling, than after the reckless behavior of many on the Belknap County Delegation that put Gunstock at grave risk, to have newly appointed Gunstock Commissioner Doug Lambert, a fellow traveler of Reps. Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber, explain away the crisis with a reference to far right Republican icon, Barry Goldwater, and a folksy tale about his grandchildren. Total rubbish. The damage inflicted on Gunstock has been substantial. Imagine the negative impact on the resort's insurance rates which in significant part are determined by the insurers' confidence in its management. Duh. Doug should Resign now. We should start solving this problem with a clean slate.
Lakes Cosmetic Institute business growth prompts relocation to accommodate influx of patients
GILFORD — As of Aug. 1, Lakes Cosmetic Institute’s new location is now officially open for business at 36 Country Club Road, Suite 914. This change is specifically designed to allow LCI to provide the best service that they can offer in a professional, warm, personable and comfortable manner. Since its conception 16 years ago, LCI has been on a mission to build relationships with their clients by empowering everyone to experience their own beauty without borders.
Highest paying jobs in Portsmouth that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Portsmouth, NH-ME using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Thomas A. Tardif: Meeting notices are not properly posted, accessible
The urgency of selecting or removing members of the Belknap County’s five-person Gunstock Area Commission. Belknap County groups should review the New Hampshire Attorney General memorandums on the Right to Know or RSA 91-A, of which state and county government officials shall not be chosen by secret ballot or out of view behind closed doors. Nonpublic meeting notices of a majority of quorum of same assuming an advertisement satisfies the public right to know. The entry to the Belknap Complex does not comply because the entrance is not accessible at night, holiday or Saturday, neither are the notice placed in the entrance of the Gunstock Commission, not the front door. The Commissioners’ office simply are on the third floor of the lodge — Americans with Disabilities Act violation to review notices, obtain minutes. Interesting is that the Belknap three-member group posts its notices at the Court House.
Gunstock management returns: County Delegation appoints new GAC member, accepts commissioner resignations, including Strang
GILFORD — Denise Conroy was sworn in as the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission Monday night at 8:16 p.m. Following her appointment, the present members of the Belknap County Delegation voted 9-1 to accept David Strang's resignation. Strang made a verbal commitment to resign during Sunday’s meeting of the GAC. With Strang’s resignation, per a vote made by the commission Sunday, Gunstock’s senior management team was immediately rehired.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 157 service calls between 11 a.m. July 25 and 11 a.m. Monday. Eight people were arrested.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 132 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon last Friday.
