2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August
AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022
U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Market Volatility Declines Slightly On The First Trading Day Of August
U.S. stocks extended their rebound on Friday, amid further decline in the US dollar, as investors cheered strong corporate earnings results despite higher labor costs and continuous rise in inflation. Better-than-expected earnings from Apple Inc AAPL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN lifted overall market sentiment, while energy companies including Exxon Mobil...
U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
Stock Market Today - 7/29: Stocks Finish Higher On Apple, Amazon Boost; Inflation Data Sparks Fed Rate Bets
U.S. equities finished higher Friday, pushing stocks towards one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment. Futures pared earlier gains, however, after a faster-than-expected June reading...
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
Analyst Ratings for Apple
Apple AAPL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Apple. The company has an average price target of $177.57 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $160.00.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%
LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline by late morning, with banks adding 1.8% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.6%. The mixed trade for...
Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020
Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
AXT AXTI shares increased by 20.5% to $8.46 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AXT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 654.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Procter & Gamble Earnings Miss Estimates
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.99% to 32,852.57 while the NASDAQ rose 1.86% to 12,388.64. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.44% to 4,131.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 4.7% on Friday. Meanwhile, top...
Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Passes Inflection Point; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals
Apple (AAPL), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) made bullish moves Friday following earnings. Exxon and CVX stock offered early entries above their 50-day lines as they move up the right side of proper bases. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures.
Stock Market Today-7/28: Stocks Extend Gains Following GDP Data; Apple Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished higher Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading. Commerce Department...
