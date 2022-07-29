KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck has jack-knifed on I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road after it was involved in an accident involving multiple cars Friday afternoon. Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, Knox County Dispatch...

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO