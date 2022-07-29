www.wvlt.tv
Anderson County man at center of Silver Alert found safe out-of-state
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Update: Monday morning, officials with the TBI announced that Bowen had been found safe in another state. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for Charlie Wayne Bowen, 81, on Sunday night.
Knoxville police to no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, chief says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beginning Sept. 1, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer be responding to some non-injury crashes, Chief Paul Noel announced Monday morning.
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
Silver Alert issued for Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for Charlie Wayne Bowen, 81, on Sunday night.
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
'It's going to be more expensive' | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long. Detours around a bridge collapse are causing long drives for people to get to work or run errands.
TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake
TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake
Silver Alert issued for Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville
The boy's family was found on Joe Lewis Road in Knoxville.
House fire in East Knoxville, fire crews on scene
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue in East Knoxville at approximately 5:51 p.m. on Saturday, according to KFD officials. The duplex's basement had caught fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks.
‘It’s going to be more expensive’ | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long
'It's going to be more expensive' | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long
CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors
CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as 'high,' recommends masking indoors
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,
Woman dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say
Woman dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say
Knoxville man decorates vehicle, visits Highland Park to honor mass shooting victims
Knoxville man decorates vehicle, visits Highland Park to honor mass shooting victims
Townsend community prays for school system before school starts
Townsend community prays for school system before school starts
Tennessee truckster driving donations in unique car to Highland Park victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Moore is asking Tennesseeans to give the Volunteer spirit to the community and victims of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. That spirit can be shown through University of Tennessee merchandise. Moore is collecting t-shirts and hats with
Semi-truck jack-knifed on I-40 West after multi-vehicle crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck has jack-knifed on I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road after it was involved in an accident involving multiple cars Friday afternoon.
Officers given life-saving award after using non-lethal method to subdue armed man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two police officers from the Oliver Springs Police Department were awarded the "life-saving award" for using less lethal options and their training while responding to a call of a disturbed man, trying to commit suicide.
Knox Co. commissioner: School board should refuse Larry Arnn-associated charter schools after degrading teacher comments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioner Courtney Durrett released a statement Monday asking the school board to refuse any charter schools associated with Dr. Larry Arnn of Hillsdale College. The statement is in response to several degrading comments made by Arnn, who works as an education advisor for Gov.
Dollywood pushing big bucks into TN economy
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Standing out as a hotbed for tourists nearly all year round, Dollywood is seeing big numbers this year and pushing big bucks into the state's economy. Nashville and Memphis are the two cities that raise the most tax revenue for Tennessee. Behind them is
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
Holiday Inn Express to be housing option for University of Tennessee students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This fall, University of Tennessee students will have the option of staying at the Holiday Inn Express at 6324 Papermill Drive, according to the housing website. The hotel will function as an off-campus apartment placement and will be an "affordable housing option for transfer students in
