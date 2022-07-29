accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, theater, a fun way to cool off highlight Top 10 things to do this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Could the next Mega Millions winner be from Forsyth County?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed
1. Head on crash on Ga.115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver. A Saturday–night wreck in Cleveland claimed the life of a driver. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South where a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling east on Ga. 115 when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck failed to maintain his lane, crossed the centerline, and struck the sedan head-on, according to GSP.
Sandra Kerr
Sandra Kerr, 80 of Snellville, Ga. passed away July 31, 2022. At this time no formal services will be held, and a private family burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral...
Fire at Habersham Medical Center extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival
A small fire in the kitchen at Habersham Medical Center in Demorest Monday night was extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival. “While en route, they advised the fire had occurred 20 minutes ago and was under control,” said Demorest Fire Chief Jonathan Knight. “Units arrived on the scene and discovered the fire was out and was contained to an electrical outlet. Units secured the power, and all is ok.”
Head-on crash on Ga. 115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver
A Saturday-night wreck east of Cleveland claimed the life of one driver. The Georgia State Patrol reports troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. In that wreck, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan driven by 35-year-old Robert Maynor of...
Geraldine Roper
Mrs. Geraldine Roper, 87, of Gainesville passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church. Rev. Lamar Purcell will officiate. Interment will follow in New Holland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Wreck on 365 near Alto injures 5
Five people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck involving an overturned vehicle Saturday afternoon on Ga. 365 near Alto. The collision occurred just after 3:45 p.m. on Ga. 365 northbound at Mt. Zion Road, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. A white Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old...
Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto
The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
Ruth Wetherford Cagle
Ruth Wetherford Cagle, age 89, of Lula entered heaven Monday August 1, 2022 at her residence. Ruth was born in Gainesville on April 14, 1933 to the late Roy Vernon & Era Lozeffa Jones Wetherford. She was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Gainesville & had worked at Gainesville Mill. She loved her church and loved quilting and gardening. Ruth’s main focus in life was to take care of “Her Man”.
Two-a-Days: Defense is top priority for Warriors heading into fall
There are just 18 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2022 high school football season. But make no mistake, preparations for the upcoming campaign got underway months ago. And teams throughout northeast Georgia already are in full countdown mode. With that in mind, we spent the last couple of...
Agents recover $2.8-million drug stash in Hall County, charge Gainesville man
A Gainesville man faces drug trafficking and distribution charges after a multi-million-dollar stash was discovered in the northwestern part of the county. “This particular investigation involves one suspect and that is Jason Mark Ayers – he’s 38, he’s from Gainesville,” said Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams. “The investigation actually involved members of the Homeland Security Investigation’s Task Force, the FBI, the DEA, and then also the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.”
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
Gwinnett County asking for public's input on transit
Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
Gas prices continue to drop across the state and nationally
Gas prices keep dropping across Georgia. According to the weekly AAA fuel report released Monday morning, gas has fallen 14 cents in just a week, making the state average $3.76 per gallon. That’s 60 cents less than last month, but still 80 cents more than this time last year.
FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges
Last week’s bomb threats targeting North Georgia Technical College’s Clarkesville campus on Monday and Currahee Campus in Stephens County on Tuesday were among several similar threats last week. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined state and local investigators in the probe of those incidents. "The FBI is...
Two-a-Days: Interest is at an all-high for the Indians, who still have plenty of on-field questions
There are just 20 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2022 high school football season. But make no mistake, preparations for the upcoming campaign got underway months ago. And teams throughout northeast Georgia already are in full countdown mode. With that in mind, we spent the last couple of...
Gwinnett County Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Gwinnett County residents interested in learning about the Gwinnett County Police Department can submit an application to take part in the agency's next Citizen's Police Academy until Aug. 12. Citizens can learn about various aspects of the agency during the academy, which runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 20 on...
Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation
Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
Gwinnett County Public Schools updates its five-year plan
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved on July 21 the district’s new five-year strategic plan. Named “Our Blueprint for the Future: Building the Bridge from Empathy to Excellence,” this plan incorporates feedback that Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin J. Watts gathered during his 2021 Look, Listen and Learn Tour.
Winder police implements new traffic safety through school zones
As of Wednesday, the Winder Police Department will begin using traffic enforcement speed devices at several schools inside the City limits to increase safety for students, parents, teachers, and anyone traveling through the school zones. According to a press release from the Winder Police Department, the program will include a...
Hall County Planning Department to offer extended hours
The Hall County Planning Department will begin offering extended hours of service starting in August. In a release, county officials said the department will now be open to the public until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. It had previously only been open until 4:00. The opening time for the office will change from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30.
