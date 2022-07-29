Cardinals hosting ‘Back Together Saturday’ practice on Saturday

TAMPA — While Julio Jones was always going to be one of the main attractions during Week 1 of Bucs training camp, the other former Falcon also has made a strong impression. Season prop bets on Russell Gage declined after the Bucs signed Jones on Tuesday, but his stock has only risen with head coach Todd Bowles. Gage has stood out in a crowded receiver room, he said, adding that the defense has yet to find someone who can cover him.

