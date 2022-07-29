Cardinals hosting ‘Back Together Saturday’ practice on Saturday

arizonasports.com
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
247Sports
Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards addresses 2022 season, direction of college football
The 2022 college football season will be Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards' fifth with the Sun Devils. Through four seasons, Edwards owns a 25-18 record including a 1-2 record in bowl games. The future of the Pac-12 is on shaky ground amid the forthcoming departures of USC and UCLA...
Former Arizona Cardinals QB Kurt Warner Gives Advice to Kyler Murray
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner gave Kyler Murray advice from his past experiences as an Arizona Cardinal.
Todd Bowles says Russell Gage standing out in crowded Bucs receiver room
TAMPA — While Julio Jones was always going to be one of the main attractions during Week 1 of Bucs training camp, the other former Falcon also has made a strong impression. Season prop bets on Russell Gage declined after the Bucs signed Jones on Tuesday, but his stock has only risen with head coach Todd Bowles. Gage has stood out in a crowded receiver room, he said, adding that the defense has yet to find someone who can cover him.
Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons No One Like Him
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, asked to compare Simmons to other players, said, ‘I’ve never seen it.’
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on field, not in action in front of fans at open practice
The Cardinals opened the doors to State Farm Stadium for the first of 10 training camp practices open to public viewing with quarterback Kyler Murray not taking part and only on the field watching Saturday's session. Murray was given Saturday off to rest his arm, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury explaining that Murray had reported to the team along with the rookies back on July 21 and had been throwing a lot. ...
Steelers training camp: Takeaways from Thursday's practice
Here are the highlights from the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday training camp practice. The Steelers had their first rond of seven shots at training camp on Thursday and veterans Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both looked very good. They both showed excellent command of the offense and made some exceptional throws.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes: Murray Rests, First Open Practice for Fans
Fans were back at State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals first open practice of training camp on Saturday. Despite some players taking a day to recover, the energy from the fans was still high. Kyler Murray was on the field watching, but did not participate. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
LOOK: Photos from Cardinals' Saturday training camp practice
The Arizona Cardinals held their first open practice of training camp Saturday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. Thousands of fans were in attendance. Kyler Murray got a rest day, as did center Rodney Hudson and running back James Conner. Whether you were there or not, check out some of the...
Takeaways, observations from Cardinals' 1st public practice of training camp
The Arizona Cardinals opened State Farm Stadium to the public for the first time in training camp Saturday afternoon for their first public practice of camp. Thousands of fans were in attendance to watch. What did see in in practice?. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on...
FOX Sports
Cardinals RB Conner in prime, ready to carry rushing load
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's James Conner and a reporter were bantering back and forth after a training camp practice about how many touches he should have each game for the Cardinals to have a successful season. Possibly 10? 15? 20?. “No number,” Conner said. “That would be foolish.”...
Look: Kyler Murray Not Practicing With Cardinals Today
It's the first week of training camp and Kyler Murray is already taking a day off in training camp. Murray did not practice with the Arizona Cardinals this Saturday. The NFC West franchise reportedly gave him a rest day... in the first week of training camp... and he's just 24 years old.
NFL・
Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Missing Chandler Jones
Golden says he believes in the team’s replacements and young players, so he can just “go hunting.”
