A Bunch Of Movies & Shows Are Filming In Ottawa This Summer So Keep An Eye On These Spots

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
You Can Watch Disney & Marvel Movies For Free At This Toronto Park This Summer
If you're looking for a fun (and cheap) date night in Toronto, you can go for a romantic night out under the stars and catch a Marvel or Disney movie — all at no cost!. Downsview Park in North York is hosting their annual "Movie Night Under The Stars" movie series, and you and your friends can watch a movie right by the lake.
Prime Video Is Adding a Bunch of Star Trek Movies in August
Paramount+ has become the streaming home for the Star Trek franchise, with new originals being released as exclusives, and the service housing the entire back catalogue of films and TV shows. Everything Star Trek you could ever need can be found on Paramount+, but the Star Trek movies still pop up on other streaming services from time to time. In August, quite a few of them will be added to Amazon's Prime Video service.
You Can Now Watch Free Movies At Ottawa's Outdoor Pop-Up Cinema & Bring Your Pet Too
Looking for a cheap and free night out in Ottawa to make the most of the summer?. Well, after a two-year hiatus,Capital Pop-Up Cinema hits various neighbourhoods once again. Now, you can watch some classic movies from the comfort of your own lawn chair, or while you snuggle up with your furry pal.
These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately
One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
Brendan Fraser Is Unrecognizable As 600-Pound Man In 1st Photo From ‘The Whale’ Movie
Brendan Fraser, 53, looked unrecognizable in the first pic from his upcoming movie, The Whale. The actor stars as a 600-pound English teacher looking to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter in the Darren Aronofsky feature, which is based on the 2012 play written by Samuel D. Hunter. His transformation can be seen in the new snapshot, which was posted on Twitter and shows his character up close while wearing a dark blue top.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80
British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon
When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
The best films of 2022 so far
More than halfway through 2022, the year's cinematic highlights have included ... talking shells and people with hot dog fingers? Here are the best films of the year so far:. Steven Soderbergh directs Zoë Kravitz in Kimi, which more than gets the job done if you're in the mood for a brisk, efficient little Hitchcockian thriller. Kravitz stars as Angela, a tech worker tasked with monitoring data collected from Alexa-style devices and who — in the vein of Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation — believes she's overheard evidence of a murder.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (July 22)
It’s been some time since the last bumper crop of new streaming service arrivals, and this weekend’s roundup remains relatively lukewarm thanks to a string of franchise-free additions to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max. Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man – fronted by the imposing...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
The 10 Longest Films in the IMDb Top 250, Ranked From Lengthy to Epic
The IMDb Top 250 is a great starting point for checking out some of the best and most popular movies of all time. It's by no means perfect, but there are a lot of great movies within it, even if an individual's personal top 250 is never going to be exactly the same as a list like this, which takes all the votes of IMDb's millions of users into account.
There's So Much To Do In Toronto This Civic Holiday Weekend & It Looks So Fun
Several all-encompassing events will take over Toronto this Civic Holiday weekend, offering visitors and residents a chance to indulge in plenty of late-summer fun. Amongst the city-run events will be the Afro Caribbean Farmers' Market which will run this Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event...
Star Wars Makes Major Change With Andor Premiere Release
While Lucasfilm has been airing Star Wars shows on Disney+ since the streaming service launched, this fall's Andor will be just the fourth live-action project to debut on the platform. Following in the footsteps of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this Diego Luna-led show takes fans back to the the grey area that exists between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. While recent live-action projects like the aforementioned Kenobi and 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have helped fill in those gaps, Andor will do so across 12 episodes, the longest a live-action Disney+ season has been to date.
Lil Durk will 'take a break' after onstage incident at Lollapalooza sends him to hospital
After Lil Durk was struck in the face by a pyrotechnic at Lollapalooza, the rapper will take time to heal ahead of a tour scheduled to start in September.
‘Max Headroom’ Reboot in Development at AMC, Matt Frewer Set to Reprise Role
The 1980s pop culture phenomenon Max Headroom is getting a reboot at AMC. Original star Matt Frewer will reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality, with Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell serving as writer and showrunner. The reboot will be produced by Elijah...
'Top Chef' Season 20 to take place in London
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Top Chef is heading to London for Season 20. Bravo announced Monday that the World All-Stars season will begin production in London this month. Season 20 will mark the first time that Top Chef will shoot an entire season abroad. The new season will feature 16...
