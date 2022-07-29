Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) Down 4.22% in Premarket Trading

www.investorsobserver.com
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Trade Higher Following Amazon, Apple Earnings And Other Top Headlines July 29
SURPRISE BEATS: Expectations were set low heading into earnings season. And so far, companies have matched or beat those lowered expectations for the most part. Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL both released earnings after the close Thursday and both beat on top and bottom line. Amazon’s earnings were...
Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?
The company has excellent prospects in the near term as economies reopen worldwide.
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Stocks With the Greatest Short-Squeeze Potential for August
A short squeeze is a phenomenon wherein a sudden jump in a stock’s price forces short sellers to close out their positions (i.e., buy shares to cover their shorts). This buying to close shoots that stock’s price even higher, setting off a flywheel effect that can send shares soaring.
Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014 in what’s still the U.S.’s largest IPO. Now, a U.S.-China fight could kick the Chinese tech giant off Wall Street
Alibaba's U.S. IPO in 2014 is still the country's largest, raising $25 billion. But a fight between the U.S. and China over auditing may kick the e-commerce giant out of Wall Street. Almost eight years ago, Alibaba founder Jack Ma watched as eight of his customers rang the opening bell...
Market Volatility Declines Slightly On The First Trading Day Of August
U.S. stocks extended their rebound on Friday, amid further decline in the US dollar, as investors cheered strong corporate earnings results despite higher labor costs and continuous rise in inflation. Better-than-expected earnings from Apple Inc AAPL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN lifted overall market sentiment, while energy companies including Exxon Mobil...
U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
Earnings Preview For Harmonic
Harmonic HLIT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Harmonic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Harmonic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Alibaba Slides 4% On US Delisting Fears, EV Stocks Shoot Up: Key Events Hong Kong Traders Are Watching Today
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened in the red on Monday, losing 0.88%, ahead of the release of China’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for July. Shares of Alibaba fell over 4% in opening trade as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission added the firm to...
Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
AXT AXTI shares increased by 20.5% to $8.46 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AXT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 654.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
CNBC
European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%
LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline by late morning, with banks adding 1.8% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.6%. The mixed trade for...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Orbital Energy Group OEG stock rose 8.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 146.0K, accounting for 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.01%...
Earnings Previews: Activision Blizzard, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, ON Semiconductor, Williams Companies
Here's a look at five companies set to report quarterly results b before markets open Monday morning.
World shares advance, tracking Wall Street week’s end rally
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly higher Monday after a strong close on Wall Street last week, though the latest manufacturing surveys showed weakening factory activity in Asia’s two biggest economies: China and Japan. Germany’s DAX gained 0.3% to 13,522,83 while the CAC 40 in Paris added...
