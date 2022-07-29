ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) Down 4.22% in Premarket Trading

investorsobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Adr#Tme#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Premarket Trading#Eps
Benzinga

Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Stocks With the Greatest Short-Squeeze Potential for August

A short squeeze is a phenomenon wherein a sudden jump in a stock’s price forces short sellers to close out their positions (i.e., buy shares to cover their shorts). This buying to close shoots that stock’s price even higher, setting off a flywheel effect that can send shares soaring.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Music
Benzinga

Market Volatility Declines Slightly On The First Trading Day Of August

U.S. stocks extended their rebound on Friday, amid further decline in the US dollar, as investors cheered strong corporate earnings results despite higher labor costs and continuous rise in inflation. Better-than-expected earnings from Apple Inc AAPL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN lifted overall market sentiment, while energy companies including Exxon Mobil...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Harmonic

Harmonic HLIT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Harmonic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Harmonic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022

• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

AXT AXTI shares increased by 20.5% to $8.46 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AXT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 654.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline by late morning, with banks adding 1.8% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.6%. The mixed trade for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Orbital Energy Group OEG stock rose 8.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 146.0K, accounting for 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.01%...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy