Monday, Aug. 1 is the annual Senior Day at the Idaho Falls Zoo. Visitors 62 years old and older get in for only 50 cents from 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Seniors can enjoy a free lunch, courtesy of event sponsor Lincoln Court, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and live music by the Old Time Fiddlers from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO