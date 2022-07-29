13 more Paxton properties eyed for rezoning in next round of public hearings

fordcountychronicle.com
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –
Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
Road construction projects beginning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be closing on Monday for two separate construction projects. Sewer repairs will result in the closure of William Street between Prairie and State Streets for five days between Monday and Friday. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but no […]
City of Champaign accepting bids for city-owned property
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is now accepting bids for a vacant parcel of land it owns and has no further use for. The property is located at 606 West Bradley Avenue and can accommodate a single-family home. The property had been for sale earlier this year, but went unsold during a […]
Lane closing on Champaign’s State Street Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main. The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on […]
Not as advertised: State awards Aetna statewide retiree insurance plan, United Healthcare appeals
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) handed a contract to Aetna that will make it the primary health insurance option for retired state workers, a closely connected source verified. This comes within a week of Target 3 reporting that patients in Champaign and surrounding counties on a state-run Aetna […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
WCIA
Our Town Clinton: Country Junction
Country Junction in Clinton is celebrating their 30th year in business. We just got back from the two biggest trade shows in the retail industry. Dallas and Atlanta Markets. Spending a week at each market handpicking the newest and trendiest pieces for home decor, boutique and giftware. Customers can shop...
Rivian announces employee layoffs; CEO cities inflation as reason for reductions
Rivian employs around 14,000 employees and the layoffs would cut staffing by about 840 people.
Construction wrapping up at International Prep Academy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Renovations at Champaign’s International Prep Academy are set to end soon. IPA was the last school on a list of referendums passed for the Champaign School District. Since the approval of the $183 million IPA referendum, the campus has welcomed a new building and plaza that connects with the original school. […]
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: July 29-31
Dine in for beef pies, Stango Cuisine, 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., $4 each. Stango Cuisine announced this week that the restaurant will be closing the Urbana location inside the Lincoln Square Mall to move to Downtown Champaign in the kitchen of Wood N' Hog. If you have never been to the Zambian restaurant in the Urbana mall, you should go this weekend before it closes. (AB)
Emus on the run in Danville
(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
New Veteran organization in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–A new non-profit in Tuscola has formed to help Veterans. 217 Vets is a non-profit to help local Veterans. Founders and board members are all Veterans, and 2 own local businesses in Tuscola. On July 30th they held a meet and greet event. The organizers said, “Veterans resources in Central Illinois are in […]
tspr.org
Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois
Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park’s Old Settlers Reunion set for Aug. 18-20
CISSNA PARK — Cissna Park’s annual Old Settlers Reunion is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 20, at the village park. The three-day celebration, sponsored by Cissna Park’s American Legion Post No. 527, opens with a talent show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Organized by Lynn Hasselbring and Samantha Kidwell, the talent show features two age divisions — a junior division (ages 14 and under) and senior division (ages 15-21). For entry forms or more information, people can email lynn.hasselbring@cpschool.org.
Victory Over Violence: Neighborhood block party
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Silverwood Neighborhood in Urbana had been a place where shootings happened often. “When I moved into the neighborhood, I was told welcome to the ghetto where nobody cares,” Giovanna Dibendetto, the executive director of Silver Hearts, said. That was six years ago. “About two weeks after I moved in, there […]
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
walls102.com
Streator PD issues 12 citations for speeding on Speed Awareness Da
STREATOR – The Streator Police Department joined law enforcement officers from six states on Wednesday in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign. The Streator Police Department Officers issued a total of 13 citations during the campaign, with 12 of those citations being for speed-related violations. Another 17 warnings were issued for various traffic violations. The speed awareness campaign was a 1-day speed enforcement event coordinated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The initiative was held in July because studies show that the most fatal crashes where speed is a contributing factor occur between June and September.
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
starvedrock.media
Guilty Verdict In Rural Streator Shots Fired Case
A trial surrounding shots being fired near Streator has ended in a guilty verdict. It took a jury a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon to find 28-year-old Steven Shelly of Kernan guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and having a firearm without a FOID card. Judge H. Chris Ryan will hand down a sentence on September 22nd.
