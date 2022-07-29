Conditional licenses issued for 28 more cannabis dispensaries in Illinois

fordcountychronicle.com
MaryAnn Zabuski Allen
2d ago
the only reason prickster was voted in cause he promised to make Marijuana legal thats the only reason he did that and now he takes care of chicago only get him out in November
Reply
17
Debbie Vincent Nier
2d ago
remember it's all about the money...but where does it go. most of those are all up north Chicago
Reply
10
Larry Eder
2d ago
Wow, Illinois the Dope capital and Abortion capital, Jelly Bean must be so proud.
Reply(2)
11
Related
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home
Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
10 Illinois Places You Should Never Move to (Video)
Take this dude's video with a GIANT grain of salt...or maybe some salt on the rim of an ice cold, Pabst Blue Ribbon. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, and everyone has a podcast or YouTube Channel, that doesn't make them correct. While some serious work and research went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
WIFR
97 Illinois counties at high or medium risk for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 66 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 31 counties are rated at the medium community level. With 97 counties now at high or medium level risk for COVID-19, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said...
97zokonline.com
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
khqa.com
Illinois receives $760 million settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
advantagenews.com
Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks
Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
wmay.com
Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois
The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
KWQC
Illinois lawmakers look for new solutions to gun violence
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - More communities are impacted by mass shootings each year, but Illinois lawmakers know there are also shootings every day that get less attention. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force wants to help every community stay safe. While laws in recent years have addressed gun...
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
1470 WMBD
IL Lottery: MegaMillions winning ticket sold in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe it was you. The Illinois Lottery’s website indicates that a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois for Friday night’s drawing. The ticket was believed to have been sold in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, and MegaMillions.com says Illinois sold the only ticket to match all the numbers.
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Illinois 2022
Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
wmay.com
Analysis puts Illinois near the top for best health care states
(The Center Square) – A new report on the best and worst states for health care gives favorable reviews for Illinois. The financial website MoneyGeek analyzed a wide array of statistics, from health outcomes, to health access and cost to determine how states rank in terms of health care.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Comments / 12