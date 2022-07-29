Orr re-elected chairman of Ford County GOP

fordcountychronicle.com
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –
Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
wjbc.com
City of Bloomington proposing $25 million ‘Streetscape’ revamp
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) – A $25 to $30 million proposal could renew the ‘Streetscape’ in downtown Bloomington. City Manager Tim Gleason plans to seek approval for the first part of the plan, a $750,000 study already appropriated in the city’s budget, in August. The changes under the proposal are largely functional, and could include narrowing streets to make way for more parking and outdoor dining, a driverless trolley system and more.
New Veteran organization in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–A new non-profit in Tuscola has formed to help Veterans. 217 Vets is a non-profit to help local Veterans. Founders and board members are all Veterans, and 2 own local businesses in Tuscola. On July 30th they held a meet and greet event. The organizers said, “Veterans resources in Central Illinois are in […]
Roll cloud across Champaign Co. Thursday morning
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County looked up and exclaimed Thursday morning. A massive roll cloud was hovering overhead. People said they could even feel a difference in the air when the cloud drifted by. Photo courtesy of Trina Reynolds Photo courtesy of Jon Ramsey Roll clouds are very rare. They are related to a […]
Not as advertised: State awards Aetna statewide retiree insurance plan, United Healthcare appeals
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) handed a contract to Aetna that will make it the primary health insurance option for retired state workers, a closely connected source verified. This comes within a week of Target 3 reporting that patients in Champaign and surrounding counties on a state-run Aetna […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Lane closing on Champaign’s State Street Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main. The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on […]
Rivian announces employee layoffs; CEO cities inflation as reason for reductions
Rivian employs around 14,000 employees and the layoffs would cut staffing by about 840 people.
Construction wrapping up at International Prep Academy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Renovations at Champaign’s International Prep Academy are set to end soon. IPA was the last school on a list of referendums passed for the Champaign School District. Since the approval of the $183 million IPA referendum, the campus has welcomed a new building and plaza that connects with the original school. […]
Road construction projects beginning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be closing on Monday for two separate construction projects. Sewer repairs will result in the closure of William Street between Prairie and State Streets for five days between Monday and Friday. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but no […]
Emus on the run in Danville
(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
Victory Over Violence: Neighborhood block party
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Silverwood Neighborhood in Urbana had been a place where shootings happened often. “When I moved into the neighborhood, I was told welcome to the ghetto where nobody cares,” Giovanna Dibendetto, the executive director of Silver Hearts, said. That was six years ago. “About two weeks after I moved in, there […]
Community garden growing nothing but weeds
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An Urbana community garden isn’t growing anything but weeds now. People had been using the Lierman Community Garden for the last decade, but they aren’t able to get fresh produce this year. When you see the garden, it’s extremely overgrown. There are weeds everywhere taking over. One of the only signs […]
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois QB reportedly heads for transfer portal as fall camp opens
Illinois opens fall camp Saturday just ahead of the start of August. A member of the Illini QB room is also opting for the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz with On3, Samari Collier has decided to enter the transfer portal. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 lbs., Collier was a 3-star prospect out of Texas in the 2021 recruiting class.
WEB EXTRA: First Illinois football training camp practice
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch video from the first Illinois football training camp practice on Saturday on a picture perfect day at Memorial Stadium.
Police say stop by corn, could save your life
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– It might be after the Fourth of July, but the corn is certainly higher than knee-high. Local law enforcement across central Illinois are cautioning drivers about the potential dangers of not stopping in rural areas, even if there is no stop sign. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Vogelzang said, “You need to come […]
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
WAND TV
Man in stable condition after he was shot while sitting in his car
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 65-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot, according to police. The Champaign Police Department said on Thursday at 12:59 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maple Street for a report of someone shot. When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old...
