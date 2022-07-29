LIFELINE shares list of August 2022 blood drives

www.wbbjtv.com
Local business holding uniform giveaway for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is giving back to the community. 3061 Graphix Co. will be hosting a community giveback event, and they will be giving one free school uniform to the first 100 customers. The set will come with a shirt and a bottom, which can be...
Collections for Bicentennial Time Capsule continues
JACKSON, Tenn. –There is still time to have your family be a part of the new Bicentennial Time Capsule. According to information from the City of Jackson and the Jackson Madison Co. Bicentennial Committee, it is not too late to submit your letters or other submissions for the new time capsule project.
Annual event returns to stop violence in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –Blacks Out Black Out is hosting their third annual event. The event is to raise awareness and remember those who lost their lives to gun violence, drug overdoses, suicide and more. This is the third year for the event. Three years ago it was started due to...
Giving hope with a new hairdo
ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
Event offers kids more than school supplies
JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Recreation and Parks held their first ever Back to School Bash. The bash was held at North Park and started at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say families were lined up before the event even started, and most supplies were gone around 10:30. Backpacks were given away that...
731 Day event returns to JSCC
JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson State Community College held their second annual 731 Day event. The event was created last year when 731 Day was on Saturday, but this year it falls on a Sunday, making today’s event Seven Three – O -Day. The school welcomed potential students to...
Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7-3-1
JACKSON, Tenn. –Today is the last day of July…7-31. Today is also 7-3-1 Day here in Jackson. Wbbj 7 eyewitness news “Dials” into the event. It’s 7-3-1 Day and this year there were some showers in the forecast, but that didn’t stop these business owners from having special sales.
HCMC announces new officers and scholarship recipents
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. –Local medical center’s volunteer program welcomes new officers and announces scholarship recipients. According to information received from Henry County Medical Center, their Volunteer Auxiliary has recently announced new officers and awarded 2022-2023 scholarships. The following were announced as new officers for Henry County Medical Center’s...
Groups celebrate uplift of Jackson home
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local resident’s home was celebrated after receiving a home energy efficient upgrade offered by local energy companies. Through a partnership between Tennessee Valley Authority and Jackson Energy Authority, leaders celebrated the 35th Home in the Home Uplift program in Jackson. It’s a free program...
Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale
The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale happens soon. Don’t miss out on all the fun!. To find out more details on all the remaining bicentennial events, visit jacksonmadison200.com.
WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams
The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
Annual music festival gets a new venue
JACKSON, Tenn. –To add to the 731 Day list of events, an annual festival was held at Hub City Brewing. Porchfest is usually held in the historic Lambuth neighborhood, however after seeing rain the event had to be moved indoors. The lineup of artists and bands will continue to...
Store’s alcohol license suspended by Beer Board
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Beer Board met Thursday to hear cases of businesses selling alcohol to those that are underage. The board suspended the liquor license at a Valero gas station on North Highland. This is the store’s second offense this year after being fined three...
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
SUV, semi-truck involved in crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a large presence of first responders at the scene of wreck Friday evening. Our crew at the scene on Country Club Lane in north Madison County, where an SUV and 18-wheeler were both seen with extensive damage. We reached out to local authorities...
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — 25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat. “They said 36 to 40% of my body was covered in multiple second-degree burns and a few first burns,” Thompson […]
Former Hardin County Road Superintendent indicted on two counts
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Hardin County Road Superintendent Steven Cromwell has been indicted on two counts after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. A news release states that an investigation revealed Cromwell used $20,750 of department funds to pave a driveway on a private property. Cromwell...
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with Martin, Tenn. shooting
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - One person was arrested and two others are wanted in connection with a shooting in a parking lot. Antonio R. Hogard, Jr., 27, from Martin, was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police say they signed warrants on Thursday evening for Kentrel Ne’Air Siner, 23,...
Marshals locate man who allegedly cut ankle monitor
JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says it located a man who removed his ankle monitor. The news release says that Jonathon Goodrum, 35, was being monitored in Obion County when he allegedly removed his monitor. Marshals say that a violation warrant was issued on Monday, and just...
