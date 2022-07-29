Cissna Park’s Old Settlers Reunion set for Aug. 18-20

fordcountychronicle.com
Lane closing on Champaign’s State Street Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main. The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on […]
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Emus on the run in Danville
(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
New Veteran organization in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–A new non-profit in Tuscola has formed to help Veterans. 217 Vets is a non-profit to help local Veterans. Founders and board members are all Veterans, and 2 own local businesses in Tuscola. On July 30th they held a meet and greet event. The organizers said, “Veterans resources in Central Illinois are in […]
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
13 more Paxton properties eyed for rezoning in next round of public hearings
PAXTON — Another set of public hearings regarding the proposed rezoning of dozens of properties throughout Paxton is approaching. The next set of hearings — scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, before the city’s planning and zoning commission and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, before the city council — will be for the proposed rezoning of 13 properties, according to a public notice to be published in next week’s Ford County Chronicle:
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
Police say stop by corn, could save your life
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– It might be after the Fourth of July, but the corn is certainly higher than knee-high. Local law enforcement across central Illinois are cautioning drivers about the potential dangers of not stopping in rural areas, even if there is no stop sign. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Vogelzang said, “You need to come […]
Buckley Dutchmasters end regular season with sweep of Giants
BUCKLEY – Despite clinching the Eastern Illinois Baseball League regular-season title the previous week, the Buckley Dutchmasters had all hands on deck for their regular-season finale on Sunday. “We felt like we needed to stick to the script as it related to our lineup and our pitching to try...
Illinois QB reportedly heads for transfer portal as fall camp opens
Illinois opens fall camp Saturday just ahead of the start of August. A member of the Illini QB room is also opting for the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz with On3, Samari Collier has decided to enter the transfer portal. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 lbs., Collier was a 3-star prospect out of Texas in the 2021 recruiting class.
Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois
Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
Rivian changes story on layoffs at Normal manufacturing plant
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Corporation is changing its story regarding layoffs at its Normal manufacturing plant Friday. After telling WMBD News that the hundreds of layoffs first reported by Bloomberg News two weeks ago would not impact the Normal facility, WMBD News has now learned that Rivian is laying off a small percentage of its workforce in Normal.
Man in stable condition after he was shot while sitting in his car
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 65-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot, according to police. The Champaign Police Department said on Thursday at 12:59 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maple Street for a report of someone shot. When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old...
Rivian shares details of severance for laid off employees
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more this week about plans for layoffs at a large electric car maker in Illinois. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Rivian, which operates a large manufacturing facility in Normal, announced the company will reduce its workforce by nearly 6 percent. The spokesperson...
