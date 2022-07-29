www.orangeleader.com
Orange Leader
Bridge City barber part of new business’ community giving
NEDERLAND — The inside of Johnny B’s Barber Shop on North Twin City Highway is decked in a little vintage, a little modern, camaraderie and a whole lot of community service. Johnny Badgett opened the location in October after moving to the area from Houston for his 2-year-old...
Orange Leader
BRIGHT FUTURES — Dean Reynolds taking on leadership role as senior year approaches
He may not be the “Dean” of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville district, those honors pretty much go to Superintendent Stacey Brister and Principal Ryan DuBose at the high school. But one thing for certain, LC-M students like to follow the lead of senior Dean Reynolds. He is excited to...
Orange Leader
Historical account of 3 local churches highlights next public Orange County Historical Society meeting
The Orange County Historical Society will have its third quarterly meeting featuring a talk by Sherrill Porterfield at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the educational building of the 9th and Elm Church of Christ. Porterfield, a retired flight attendant, will give a historical account of three local churches. The meeting...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Public Safety issues citation following major crash involving LCM athletes
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday that a citation has been issued in relation to a wreck that hospitalized five Little Cypress-Mauriceville student-athletes. Authorities said a 2018 Ram pickup was traveling northeast and failed to drive in a single lane to the right. “The pickup traveled in the...
