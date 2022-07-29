ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orange Leader

Bridge City barber part of new business’ community giving

NEDERLAND — The inside of Johnny B’s Barber Shop on North Twin City Highway is decked in a little vintage, a little modern, camaraderie and a whole lot of community service. Johnny Badgett opened the location in October after moving to the area from Houston for his 2-year-old...

