Governor DeWine announces recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio

snickersbar
2d ago
PRC is just another way to imprison someone longer. if they need advice about ½ way house then they should ask the individuals who have been in these places because the only thing an individual will have access to is drugs and bad decisions.... It doesn't help any inmate with the structure or guidance that they need or what they are looking for.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
WOUB
An ACLU suit contends Ohio is violating due process rights for abortion clinics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project and Planned Parenthood Federation of America is asking a court to rule for them in a seven-year-old lawsuit over a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written transfer agreement with local hospitals.
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
Four Ohio Republicans join four Ohio Dems in U.S. House in voting for marriage equality: Thomas Suddes
A shout-out and a standing ovation for eight Ohio members of the U.S. House — including four Ohio Republicans — who stood up to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. On July 19, by a vote of 267-157 — with 220 Democrats and 47 Republicans voting “yes”— the House passed and sent to the Senate the Respect for Marriage bill. Its Senate prospects are uncertain, but Sen. Rob Portman, a Terrace Park Republican, will co-sponsor the measure there.
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
sciotopost.com
Ohio University Returns to Mandatory Mask Policy for Most Campuses
OHIO – Ohio University is returning to mask mandates at several of its campuses. Ohio University reported to all school members and staff this week that several campus areas are now back to mandated masks. On 7/29/22 the Campus reported that 6 of the 8 campuses would have the...
Dewine signs executive order loosening rules for nurses aides
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed and executive order on Friday that will loosen requirements for nurses aides.
WTAP
Where Ohio abortion law stands one month after Roe vs Wade was overturned
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - It’s been about a month since Roe vs Wade was overturned. Since then, abortion law has rapidly evolved. It’s a landscape that’s been marred by confusion and legal challenges. WTAP talked to local lawyer Robin Bozian and Attorney General Dave Yost about how...
Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations, but for wrongful convictions
Some victims spend decades thinking they got justice for a crime committed against them, but when new evidence proves the person sitting behind bars didn't do it — they are left without resources.
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
Ohio bill could lower unemployment income requirement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new bill in the Ohio Senate could help nearly half a million more Ohioans qualify for unemployment benefits. Senate Bill 355 would lower monetary eligibility for compensation by more than $4,000. “This bill is because we’re out of step with other states,” state Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) said. Right now, […]
ocj.com
Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)
Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County. Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Ayrshire Junior Show. Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County. Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County. Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County. Res....
13abc.com
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the only statehouse race in northwest Ohio with contested Aug. 2 primaries on both sides. House District 43 features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo, including the Old West End, Old Orchard neighborhood, and parts of southwest Toledo. On the Republican ballot: Wendi Hendricks,...
Why masks are coming back to Ohio University
Masks are making their return to Ohio University.
Ohio expanding utility assistance program eligibility
Executive Order 2022-12D will allow the Ohio Department of Development to work with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to increase the income threshold for Ohio's Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). With this executive order, the threshold will change from the current 150 percent of the federal level to 175 percent.
Lima News
DeWine expands PIPP eligibility
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
wrtv.com
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
Ironton Tribune
Ohio selected as lead plaintiff in Class-Action lawsuit against Facebook
COLUMBUS — A federal judge in California on Thursday agreed to consolidate a series of lawsuits against Facebook and appointed Ohio the lead plaintiff in the securities class-action case against the social-media giant. Attorney General Yost will lead the class action on behalf of Ohio and any other affected investors.
Federal judge picks Ohio Public Employees Pension System to lead investors’ lawsuit against Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Lawyers for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System will lead a series of consolidated investor lawsuits against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, under a new order issued by the California-based federal judge overseeing the case. District Judge Jon S. Tigar picked OPERS, Ohio’s largest public...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
