2019 was after the Coaching change . Day is recruiting great . The challenge is to

forums.theozone.net
Related
Georgia football: Kirby Smart shares thoughts on Bulldogs’ all-white uniforms
The Georgia Bulldogs turned heads this summer when they broke out all-white uniforms for prospects to show off on several recruiting weekends. The new look for the Bulldogs raised plenty of questions, some Georgia head coach Kirby Smart tried to answer them last week. Smart was asked about Georgia’s all-white...
Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing A'Mon Lane
Twitter reacts to Auburn landing its first member on the class of 2024 A'Mon Lane.
LeCroy lands first head coaching job
Former Clemson player and long time assistant Bradley LeCroy has landed his first head coaching job. The Clemson Insider has confirmed that LeCroy will be the next head coach at VCU. From (...)
Roll 'Bama Roll
COMMIT: Another Day, Another 5-Star for Alabama
“Is Nick Saban out of touch with today’s top recruiting prospects?”. Three weeks ago, one of the stupidest outlets to ever cover Alabama football trumpeted the above headline across their website. [ED.NOTE: This website is so stupid that I don’t want to link it or tell you what it is because those bozos don’t deserve the clicks. But it rhymes with “ShmuckdownAlabama”] Well, guess what ol’ Mr. Outta-Touch has done since that day. He merely picked up a 5-star safety, a SECOND 4-star quarterback, a 4-star offensive lineman, two four-stars for 2024, a high 4-star running back, and now a 5-star running back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
Alabama making late push for 2023 OT Monroe Freeling
Alabama’s coaching staff has made it clear that their goal is to sign five or six offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. Thus far, they have commitments from Wilkin Formby, RyQueze McElderry and Olaus Alinen. One uncommitted lineman is offensive tackle, Monroe Freeling. He is the highest-rated recruit from South Carolina.
Former Vols' assistant named UAB's offensive coordinator
Former Tennessee assistant coach Darin Hinshaw has been named UAB’s offensive coordinator. UAB interim head coach Bryant Vincent announced Hinshaw as the Blazers’ offensive coordinator Friday. Hinshaw came to UAB after serving as an offensive analyst at UCF in 2021. He served as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
College football recruit announces commitment with live gators
Over the years, there have been plenty of unique commitment announcements from college football recruits, but Aidan Mizell's pledge is in a world of its own. The 4-star wide receiver announced he'll be attending Florida — carrying a live baby alligator under each arm. Sure, there have been ...
All Things CW: Measuring the Potential of Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs at Alabama
Yes, the Georgia Tech transfer could have a huge season, why Julio Jones signing with the Bucs was about more than numbers, and 5 things that got our attention this week:
Alabama Morning Drive: Fall camp set to begin this week
Good Monday morning, Tide fans! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive!. We have finally made it to August, and you know what that means, football season is just around the corner. In fact, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to start fall camp sometime this week.
Comments / 0