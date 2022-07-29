ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State had very good classes on D the last 2 years ( over 10 top 100 Defensive

theozone.net
 2 days ago
forums.theozone.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theozone.net

In Ohio States 2 losses they got behind and couldn’t stop the run . You can’t win if

[In reply to "Both 2021 and 2022 use the 4-2-5 Defense at Ohio State. The difference is the pre snap " by ysubuckfan, posted at 11:21:54 07/31/22]. You can’t stop the run - especially if you know it’s coming - Alabama NC game same thing . I’m assuming OSU will stop the run when they have to this year . It’s a game changer if that happens - especially with this Offense . If OSU gets up 2 scores on a team . Game over . : LB Positioning. In 2021 Ohio State failed to cover the 6 gap runs. The result was 35% tackles by top 3 LBs and DBs. Compare Alabama and Ok St in 2021. Their top 4 tackles accounted for 40% and 30% of total Tackles. Both Alabama and Ok St ran more Defense plays (961 and 922) than Ohio States 855. The analogy indicates both Alabama and Ok St had more 2nd-3rd and longs. Ohio State gave up the Big Plays.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Despite a Rough Recent Stretch for Ohio State in Recruiting, Ryan Day Believes the Buckeyes Will Finish with A Top Class in 2023

Recruiting has been a whirlwind for Ohio State’s 2023 class. Earlier this summer, it looked like Ohio State couldn’t be stopped on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed three straight wide receiver commitments from Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, then landed three cornerback commitments a week later, which they thought concluded their cornerback recruiting at the time.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

I still have my scarlet Ohio State windbreaker from the late '70s. It has "Ohio State" sewn to be back in big letters (m

[In reply to "For those of us going to Shoe since 1970’s, what is different now? For me it’s the brand gear. " by THE89Alum, posted at 19:29:50 07/30/22]. That was the very early days of team apparel. I doubt it was made by a big sports fan apparel company (did they even exist then?), possible a local company or shop in Central Ohio. I remember going to the Agler Davidson store on High Street to buy football equipment, and they had some OSU t-shirts and sweatshirts. Maybe I got the windbreaker there, I don't remember.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
buckeyesports.com

BSB Interview Issue: Carlos Snow Returns To Ohio State For Degree

This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. Carlos Snow laughed – a lot – during a 25-minute chat with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4-star QB Brock Glenn commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Memphis committed to Ohio State on Saturday. Glenn’s commitment fulfills the Buckeyes’ need for a class of 2023 quarterback. He’s ranked as the 19th-best quarterback in the country and 6th-best player in Tennessee for the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports. Glenn chose the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Defense
The Spun

Ohio State Loses Commitment From 4-Star Recruit

It's not too often Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes lose a commitment from one of their top recruits, but here we are. This Saturday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced he's backing off his commitment to the Buckeyes. "First and foremost I would like to thank the man above...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

BSB Interview Issue: Brian Schottenstein Enters The NIL Game

This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. On July 1, 2021, Ohio’s name, image and likeness legislation went into...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theozone.net

Tressel Block Y meeting

[In reply to "The JT story I know. My sister was taking some college course work and had a group project on leadership(m)" by 4OHST8, posted at 13:48:50 07/31/22]. When I knew tressel was the real deal and not a bull crap coach. I played for tress at YSU. We had a meeting called block y of life . After spring ball, we each filled out a four page in depth question packet. It had family goals and what you did with your family, your spiritual goals, your football goals, and academic goals. I figured there is no way he read all of it. He comes in and knows every little part of it and made recommendations for each and helped me choose my profession and got me into the right major and got me into the program within a week. Love the man more than the coach and he was an awesome coach. I am willing to bet 9 out of ten who played for him love him as much as I do. Tress was what Ohio football was about at every level.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why masks are coming back to Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Masks are making their return to Ohio University. A spokeswoman confirmed that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors starting Monday. The decision falls in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend requiring masks in counties it labels with a high spread of COVID-19. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Paulist priests hold final mass at St. Thomas More Newman Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests. The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy