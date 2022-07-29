Ohio State had very good classes on D the last 2 years ( over 10 top 100 Defensive

forums.theozone.net
In Ohio States 2 losses they got behind and couldn’t stop the run . You can’t win if
[In reply to "Both 2021 and 2022 use the 4-2-5 Defense at Ohio State. The difference is the pre snap " by ysubuckfan, posted at 11:21:54 07/31/22]. You can’t stop the run - especially if you know it’s coming - Alabama NC game same thing . I’m assuming OSU will stop the run when they have to this year . It’s a game changer if that happens - especially with this Offense . If OSU gets up 2 scores on a team . Game over . : LB Positioning. In 2021 Ohio State failed to cover the 6 gap runs. The result was 35% tackles by top 3 LBs and DBs. Compare Alabama and Ok St in 2021. Their top 4 tackles accounted for 40% and 30% of total Tackles. Both Alabama and Ok St ran more Defense plays (961 and 922) than Ohio States 855. The analogy indicates both Alabama and Ok St had more 2nd-3rd and longs. Ohio State gave up the Big Plays.
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud on what he learned losing to Michigan | Big Ten Media Days | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young spoke with Ohio State Buckeyes' QB CJ Stroud at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Stroud reveals the "sign from God" that helped him pick going to Ohio State, what he learned from the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines losses, and how he is dealing with the pressure of being a Heisman favorite heading into 2022.
Despite a Rough Recent Stretch for Ohio State in Recruiting, Ryan Day Believes the Buckeyes Will Finish with A Top Class in 2023
Recruiting has been a whirlwind for Ohio State’s 2023 class. Earlier this summer, it looked like Ohio State couldn’t be stopped on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed three straight wide receiver commitments from Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, then landed three cornerback commitments a week later, which they thought concluded their cornerback recruiting at the time.
I still have my scarlet Ohio State windbreaker from the late '70s. It has "Ohio State" sewn to be back in big letters (m
[In reply to "For those of us going to Shoe since 1970’s, what is different now? For me it’s the brand gear. " by THE89Alum, posted at 19:29:50 07/30/22]. That was the very early days of team apparel. I doubt it was made by a big sports fan apparel company (did they even exist then?), possible a local company or shop in Central Ohio. I remember going to the Agler Davidson store on High Street to buy football equipment, and they had some OSU t-shirts and sweatshirts. Maybe I got the windbreaker there, I don't remember.
BSB Interview Issue: Carlos Snow Returns To Ohio State For Degree
This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. Carlos Snow laughed – a lot – during a 25-minute chat with...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
4-star QB Brock Glenn commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Memphis committed to Ohio State on Saturday. Glenn’s commitment fulfills the Buckeyes’ need for a class of 2023 quarterback. He’s ranked as the 19th-best quarterback in the country and 6th-best player in Tennessee for the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports. Glenn chose the Buckeyes […]
Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes
The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
Can't remember for sure, but we already had Schlichter starting as a frosh in '78 when Marino would have been recruited.
[In reply to "Guys around in the 80s, did Ohio St try to recruit Dan Marino? *" by SilverbulletsKillWolverines, posted at 12:53:58 07/29/22]. So Marino being from Pittsburgh and tOSU having a returning frosh QB and coaching staff transitioning from Woody to Earle, I'm guessing we didn't really recruit him.
What 5-star RB Richard Young’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There was a time when it was realistic to think that Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class would repeat the success of 2021 with two top 100 running backs. Instead, it’s had to watch Alabama accomplish that feat using the exact players the Buckeyes hoped to...
Ohio State Loses Commitment From 4-Star Recruit
It's not too often Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes lose a commitment from one of their top recruits, but here we are. This Saturday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced he's backing off his commitment to the Buckeyes. "First and foremost I would like to thank the man above...
BSB Interview Issue: Brian Schottenstein Enters The NIL Game
This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. On July 1, 2021, Ohio’s name, image and likeness legislation went into...
My family and I were on our way back to Ohio from '70 Christmas break in Florida (m)
[In reply to "What's your most interesting emotional response from a Buckeye loss in football? Cry like school girl, swat the dog (m" by Urban Cowbuck, posted at 12:19:39 07/31/22]. We left Miami early on the morning of Jan 1st and were in northern Fla and southern GA while the...
Ohio State men’s basketball one of three finalists for Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal
The recruitment of Devin Royal — a Columbus-native who also happens to be one of the top players in the state— is heating up. Less than two weeks after announcing his top nine schools, Royal has cut it to three, and the Buckeyes are one of them. Royal...
Miami QB Jaden Rashada Making Strong Push for Two Ohio State Commits
Miami is making a strong push to flip two Ohio State wide receiver commitments.
Tressel Block Y meeting
[In reply to "The JT story I know. My sister was taking some college course work and had a group project on leadership(m)" by 4OHST8, posted at 13:48:50 07/31/22]. When I knew tressel was the real deal and not a bull crap coach. I played for tress at YSU. We had a meeting called block y of life . After spring ball, we each filled out a four page in depth question packet. It had family goals and what you did with your family, your spiritual goals, your football goals, and academic goals. I figured there is no way he read all of it. He comes in and knows every little part of it and made recommendations for each and helped me choose my profession and got me into the right major and got me into the program within a week. Love the man more than the coach and he was an awesome coach. I am willing to bet 9 out of ten who played for him love him as much as I do. Tress was what Ohio football was about at every level.
Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
Why masks are coming back to Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Masks are making their return to Ohio University. A spokeswoman confirmed that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors starting Monday. The decision falls in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend requiring masks in counties it labels with a high spread of COVID-19. […]
Paulist priests hold final mass at St. Thomas More Newman Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests. The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June […]
Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
