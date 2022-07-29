Crypto Controversy in D.C., Cardano (ADA-USD) and Helium (HNT-USD)

investorplace.com
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
cryptopotato.com
Low-Income Investors Sold Most Crypto Holdings During the Market Crash (Survey)
Civic Science found out that 54% of the digital asset investors weathered the storm and did not cash out their crypto holdings. Nearly half of the surveyed cryptocurrency investors (46%) admitted to selling some of their possessions in the last several weeks. Those with lower salaries were more likely to part with their holdings.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Crypto's nightmare scenario is here
While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
Cathie Wood Dumps $75M Of Coinbase Stock At Massive Loss After Long Being Bullish
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday liquidated a large chunk of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares amid a sell-off in the cryptocurrency exchange triggered by reports of an SEC probe into the listing of unregistered securities in its platform. Ark’s Unprofitable Trade: Ark sold 1.42 million Coinbase shares, with...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
cryptobriefing.com
SEC's Gensler Says "No Difference" Between Crypto and Securities Exchanges
SEC Chair Gary Gensler believes that crypto exchanges should be registered and regulated like securities exchanges. Gensler criticized crypto exchanges for providing custodial services and market making, stating the latter presented an “inherent conflict of interest.”. The SEC’s regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies has been widely criticized by the crypto...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Unloaded Over $5,400,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) After Massive Crypto Blow-Ups: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at digital assets analytics firm Arcane Research says that blue-chip investors sold-off billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) over the last few months amid the downturn across crypto markets. Arcane researcher Vetle Lunde says that large institutional players have unloaded a combined total of $5.4 billion in...
dailyhodl.com
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Coinbase Data Shows Stronger Accumulation Trend for $ADA Than Other Top Cryptos
Users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have a median holding time for Cardano ($ADA) over 125 days, superior to most other top cryptoassets on the platform, as they keep on HODLing through the bear market. According to data shown on Coinbase’s price pages, Cardano’s ADA has a typical hold...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts ‘Turbo’ Rallies for Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC)
A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting strong rallies for two Ethereum (ETH) rivals and one additional altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known as Pentoshi tells his 590,600 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is one resistance away from igniting a nearly 40% surge from current prices. “Think SOL...
InvestorPlace
Monkeypox Stocks GOVX, VRAX, SIGA Rocket on Vaccine Shortage Fears
Monkeypox stocks are rallying amid worries about a shortage of vaccines for the illness in the U.S. Additionally, in recent days, New York state, New York City and San Francisco have issued emergency orders related to monkeypox. Several related names rallied in pre-market trading today and are still up since...
coinjournal.net
Gensler maintains that crypto exchanges need to register with the SEC
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has severally pointed out that cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms cannot be treated differently from traditional stock exchanges. And amid the increased regulatory spotlight on crypto, helped by recent events, the SEC boss has renewed that call. In a video he...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Is now the time to buy Bitcoin? Consider what some of the smartest investors have to say.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Strong Surge for Ethereum, Axie Infinity and One More Low-Cap Altcoin
A closely tracked analyst is predicting a strong rally for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and two additional altcoins as crypto markets bounce. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum has more gas left in its tank despite nearly doubling its value in less than two months.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Announces Support for Ethereum-Based Chainlink (LINK) Competitor As Crypto Markets Stall
US crypto giant Coinbase is announcing support for a decentralized Ethereum (ETH)-based oracle. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will add Nest Protocol (NEST) once liquidity conditions are met. “Trading will begin on or after 9 AM PT on 26 July 2022 if liquidity conditions are met. Once sufficient...
CoinDesk
Ether Flips Bitcoin in Options Market for the First Time
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. As of writing, the cumulative dollar value of ether options contracts opens on dominant exchange Deribit was $5.7 billion, or 32% higher, than $4.3 billion locked in open bitcoin options trades. Deribit is the world's largest crypto-options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.
