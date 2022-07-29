ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto Controversy in D.C., Cardano (ADA-USD) and Helium (HNT-USD)

By Ashley Cassell
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago
cryptopotato.com

Low-Income Investors Sold Most Crypto Holdings During the Market Crash (Survey)

Civic Science found out that 54% of the digital asset investors weathered the storm and did not cash out their crypto holdings. Nearly half of the surveyed cryptocurrency investors (46%) admitted to selling some of their possessions in the last several weeks. Those with lower salaries were more likely to part with their holdings.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher

The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
POLITICO

Crypto's nightmare scenario is here

While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing

San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
cryptobriefing.com

SEC's Gensler Says "No Difference" Between Crypto and Securities Exchanges

SEC Chair Gary Gensler believes that crypto exchanges should be registered and regulated like securities exchanges. Gensler criticized crypto exchanges for providing custodial services and market making, stating the latter presented an “inherent conflict of interest.”. The SEC’s regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies has been widely criticized by the crypto...
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
InvestorPlace

Monkeypox Stocks GOVX, VRAX, SIGA Rocket on Vaccine Shortage Fears

Monkeypox stocks are rallying amid worries about a shortage of vaccines for the illness in the U.S. Additionally, in recent days, New York state, New York City and San Francisco have issued emergency orders related to monkeypox. Several related names rallied in pre-market trading today and are still up since...
coinjournal.net

Gensler maintains that crypto exchanges need to register with the SEC

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has severally pointed out that cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms cannot be treated differently from traditional stock exchanges. And amid the increased regulatory spotlight on crypto, helped by recent events, the SEC boss has renewed that call. In a video he...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Predicts Strong Surge for Ethereum, Axie Infinity and One More Low-Cap Altcoin

A closely tracked analyst is predicting a strong rally for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and two additional altcoins as crypto markets bounce. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum has more gas left in its tank despite nearly doubling its value in less than two months.
CoinDesk

Ether Flips Bitcoin in Options Market for the First Time

Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. As of writing, the cumulative dollar value of ether options contracts opens on dominant exchange Deribit was $5.7 billion, or 32% higher, than $4.3 billion locked in open bitcoin options trades. Deribit is the world's largest crypto-options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.
