What a weekend! Sunny Saturday with temps in the 80s

NEW: Storm Watch Team meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low- to mid-80s.

NEXT: Monday we will see some more humidity come back with conditions turning really hot and humid by the middle and end of next week. Highs for the middle and end of the week look to be in the 90s with lots of humidity!

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and muggy with scattered showers. Low of 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. High of 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm but still comfortable. High of 85.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid. High of 86.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 88.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 91.