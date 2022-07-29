FBI honors Springfield non-profit helping human trafficking survivors

foxillinois.com
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud
A Springfield man has now been sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement after pleading guilty in a federal of COVID related wire fraud case.
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets Prison Time For Pandemic Relief Fraud
A Springfield man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a pandemic relief loan from the government. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration. He claimed the money was to support an apparel business that had 11 workers and gross revenues of $1.2 million over the previous 12 months. But there was no such business, and Jones had no employees. In handing down the sentence, the judge noted that Jones’s actions kept that money from legitimate businesses that really needed the help.
wmay.com
Campbell: Sheriff’s Office Is Not Profiling Drivers
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says new data showing that Black motorists are disproportionately pulled over by both Springfield police and county deputies does not indicate racial profiling. Campbell says in most traffic stops, an officer cannot see nor identify the gender or race of a driver until after that...
foxillinois.com
Jewelry thief arrested in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing felony charges after police say he stole a case of jewelry worth several thousand dollars. The theft happened on July 2 at a Springfield pawn store. Police say the store employees were able to identify the man as Bruce Oberg and...
WAND TV
Winslow named new ILACP Executive Director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is named executive director of Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. According to ILACP, Winslow will begin serving as executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police on September 1, 2022. The Executive Board approved his appointment July...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
foxillinois.com
License plate readers helpful in shooting arrests, stolen cars recovered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An 18-year-old suspect accused of shooting a Rantoul man was arrested in Champaign for murder. Law enforcement credits the arrest to Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR). The company that runs the ALPRs, FLOCK System, trusts these devices have helped police departments narrow down the search...
wmay.com
National Night Out Events Planned For Tuesday
It’s a chance to interact and get better acquainted with police in your neighborhood. The annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday evening in a number of Springfield neighborhoods. Police will meet with neighborhood residents and may provide K-9 demonstrations or other activities for kids and families. Gatherings are planned in multiple neighborhoods, including Enos Park, Iles Park, Trevi Gardens, and the Historic Westside Neighborhood.
Herald & Review
Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop
DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
foxillinois.com
Struggling Decatur families celebrate new opportunities
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — Families in Decatur are celebrating new opportunities after completing the Salvation Army program, Pathway of Hope, that helped them secure resources such as employment and housing. Pathway of Hope helps support families struggling with poverty, drugs and domestic abuse. Ya'el Yisrael graduated from the program...
thecentersquare.com
911 call: ‘A lady come out and stabbed a rat’ at Staab Funeral Home during union protest
(The Center Square) – A funeral home employee could face criminal charges after police said she admitted to stabbing an inflatable rat used during a union protest. Monday morning in Springfield outside of Staab Funeral Home, John Nicks called 911 saying they were protesting the private business for not using union labor and “a lady just came out and stabbed a rat,” confusing the dispatcher.
foxillinois.com
Bubble bus brings joy at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Friday, the Lincoln Library wrapped up its summer reading program with a party. They have an artist from New York to teach tweens, teens, and adults to create their own collage art. The party started with a bubble bus for kids. The bus program...
foxillinois.com
Police investigate three separate thefts in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville police are investigating several thefts from this week. Three separate incidents were reported on Thursday. A utility terrain vehicle was stolen from a business and someone attempted to steal a trailer from another business. Both were on West Morton but police have not said...
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested for felony retail theft in Taylorville
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested once again for retail theft. This time it happened at the Walmart in Taylorville. Juan Starks, 32, was arrested in July for felony retail theft. At the time of his arrest, Starks was on parole because of another retail theft...
Springfield Police officers commended after traffic stop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is celebrating two of their own after a recent traffic stop. Officers Redding and Wise stopped a vehicle while on patrol near Second Street and South Grand Avenue. They smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a plastic bag containing the drug. “A search of the vehicle […]
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County State's Attorney helping expunge records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office wants to help people through the process of expungement. Residents can go to the office for more resources on expungement and sealing certain records with the court's approval. The resources can also be found on the Sangamon County website.
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
foxillinois.com
Dinosaurs come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dinosaurs were spotted in the Capital City!. A giant dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Illinois State Fair this year. There will be dinos as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet tall. They will be on display for kids and their families. These...
