Jealous Leesburg man accused of sexually assaulting woman

A man was attacked Wednesday morning on the bicycle path near the 300 block of South Second Street in Leesburg. The victim was sitting on a bench talking to a friend when he was approached by 37-year-old-Mark Allen Humphreys, according to a Leesburg Police Department arrest report. When Humphreys began to brag about beating a woman, the victim told him that he should not have touched the woman and that beating up a woman was “nothing to be proud of,” the report said. Humphreys then struck the victim with a metal cup.

20 HOURS AGO