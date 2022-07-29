Jealous Leesburg man accused of sexually assaulting woman

www.leesburg-news.com
Man arrested after alleged attack on bicycle path in Leesburg
A man was attacked Wednesday morning on the bicycle path near the 300 block of South Second Street in Leesburg. The victim was sitting on a bench talking to a friend when he was approached by 37-year-old-Mark Allen Humphreys, according to a Leesburg Police Department arrest report. When Humphreys began to brag about beating a woman, the victim told him that he should not have touched the woman and that beating up a woman was “nothing to be proud of,” the report said. Humphreys then struck the victim with a metal cup.
Two suspects arrested in theft of copper from construction site
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper from a Leesburg construction site. Leesburg police were dispatched Wednesday night to the 200 block of Lee Street after receiving a suspicious persons complaint. When officers arrived at the construction site they saw 37-year-old Willie Washington throwing pieces of metal out of a second story window. They also saw 38-year-old Gregory C. Bindner picking the metal up and loading it into his car, according to the arrest report.
Lake County woman sentenced to federal prison for selling methamphetamine
U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced 39-year-old Rhiannon Peacock of Eustis to three years and five months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Peacock had pleaded guilty on Nov. 16. According to facts presented in court, Peacock conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in the Eustis...
Driver arrested after fleeing potential ticket for parking in handicapped spot
A Leesburg man profanely raging after he jammed an ATM was arrested after he drove away from an officer trying to ticket him for parking in a handicap spot at the bank. Christopher James Hoxie, 47, of 11325 Circle Way, was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement after the incident, which happened Wednesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo branch at 350 E. Burleigh Ave. in Tavares.
Robert O. Blount
Robert O. Blount (Bob), 89 of Leesburg, was called to his heavenly home on July 27, 2022. He always counted his Blessings and told anyone that would listen how blessed he was with his Faith in Jesus, and his big loving family. He was the prayer warrior for our family and many others. He loved life on this earth and his large family but longed for his heavenly home with Jesus!
Diane Henning
Diane Henning, 82 of Leesburg, FL was born April 27, 1940 and went to be with Jesus on July 26, 2022. She leaves behind many family and friends that will miss her dearly. Survivors include: her husband Harry Henning; daughter Cyndi English; son Michael Henning; sister Hollis Gerali; grandchildren: Jeremiah Klyzub, Melissa Henning Hennessy (husband Kevin), Jacquelyn Henning Preban (husband Cody), Stephanie Henning Marcus (husband Kyle), Michael Henning; great grandchildren: Landon Klyzub, Hannah Klyzub, Michael Henning, Jr., Leah Hennessy, Levi Hennessy, Londyn Hennessy, Callahan Preban, Wells Preban and Everett Marcus; nephew Russell Cassidy; niece Tamara Cassidy and great niece Ashley Cassidy Knowles (husband Robert).
Donald A. Weber
Donald A. Weber, age 90, from Wildwood, Florida, formally from Burton, Michigan passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. Donald was born on March 23, 1932 to Austin and Ila Weber (Main). Donald worked for General Motors for 36 years. He retired and moved to Florida to live out his remaining years. Don loved to golf and bowl. He leaves behind his sons; Thomas and fiancé Dana, Terry(Tammy); daughters, Tamara, Cheryl and Sandy. He also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Sherry. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lake-Sumter State College gets grant for lineworker program
The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Lake-Sumter State College through the LSSC Foundation $85,000 to support a new renewable energy certificate program and student scholarships. Lake-Sumter State College is one of 18 organizations across Florida to collectively receive $697,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation to support educational opportunities...
Gregoria R. Miller
Gregoria R. Miller, 91, of Tavares, passed away on July 27, 2022. She was born on Colon, Republic of Panama. Gregoria moved to New York City in 1953 from Panama, she lived and worked there as a Dental Assistant in St. John’s Hospital for many years. She later moved to Miami and then to Tavares from Miami in 1996.
