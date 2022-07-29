ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You've heard these weird weather phrases, but what are the meanings behind them?

By Zachary Rosenthal,
 2 days ago

From "raining cats and dogs" to being "on cloud nine," the origins of some of these catchy idioms coined many decades, even centuries ago, might surprise you.

You've probably heard most of these weather-related expressions at some point: "It's raining cats and dogs," "on cloud nine" or "right as rain." While most people know what these expressions are conveying with their phrasing, most weather-related idioms don't actually make a lot of sense when you consider the meaning of each word.

But the origins of many of these expressions might surprise you. Here are the roots and meanings behind some of those oddest American expressions you might hear and use all the time without really thinking about them.

'Right as rain'

If you are feeling well, comfortable, or just are generally doing your best, someone might tell you that you are "right as rain." But how does that make sense?

The expression originated in 19th-century Great Britain, where rainy weather remains a common occurrence. Perhaps the British, accustomed to rain as their normal weather, developed the expression simply based on that fact.

Another popular explanation is that rain has always been an important feature of human existence — it helps crops grow, provides a source of fresh water, and helps feed lakes, rivers, and streams. Simply due to its importance, rain can be seen as "right" or good.

'On cloud nine'

If people are "on cloud nine," it means that they are really excited or happy — but why is happiness related to clouds and why specifically the ninth one?

The origins of the expression aren't fully known, but one story of the expression's genesis is that the International Cloud Atlas, published in 1896, listed the ninth type of cloud as a cumulonimbus cloud. As the tallest, fluffiest cloud out there, being on cloud nine is seen as relaxing and allowing someone to take in the view from atop one of nature's most impressive sights.

'Tip of the iceberg'

The meaning behind this expression is actually quite literal. While icebergs popping out of the water can seem quite large, lurking below the surface of the water is a much, much larger structure.

Icebergs form when a piece of ice calves, or breaks off, from glaciers, ice shelves or even a larger parent iceberg. The ice drifts along with the ocean current, floating aimlessly until sometimes crashing into the shore, other icebergs or occasionally boats.

The surface portion of the iceberg is just the beginning of the ice chunk's chilly structure. About 90% of an iceberg's mass is located under the ocean's surface, meaning you never see most of what makes the iceberg an iceberg. And that fact is the point of the expression: what you are seeing or hearing may just be a small part of something much larger.

'Raining cats and dogs'

The meaning behind this specific idiom is quite unclear, though people are quite certain that no cats and dogs have ever fallen from the sky, though frogs and fish certainly have.

The expression could hail from 17th- or 18th-century England, though, where heavy rainfall was known to wash the dead bodies of stray cats and dogs down the street ⁠— a rather grim origin to what is a silly idiom today.

Nowadays the expression simply means that it is raining rather hard outside. If someone says it is raining cats and dogs, you might want to get indoors — and fast.

