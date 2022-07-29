Oregon to end Emergency Rental Assistance Program

WELCHES — The three women running to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over abortion, homelessness, guns and climate change in their first debate on Friday. Friday’s forum, hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association at a resort in Welches, was the unofficial start of the general election campaign and the first time Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson met on the debate stage. But the three have debated publicly and privately during their past years in the state Legislature.

