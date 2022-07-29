Oregon to end Emergency Rental Assistance Program

www.kdrv.com
Laura Love Worthington
2d ago
what about people needing a place they can afford period!! I had to buy a used rv and move into the woods because I can't afford to buy or rent. work my butt off too. how is anyone able to survive?
KDRV
Oregon sends firefighting help to California for the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Fire Marshal is sending firefighters and support resources to Northern California to help fight the McKinney Fire. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire which is burning near Klamath, California. OSFM says the task forces are from Marion, Linn and Clackamas Counties.
Cannabis economist talks what federal legalization could mean for Oregon
Beau Whitney joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the state's relationship with cannabis, if the federal legislation can pass and if it does, what that means for Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
Oregon lawmaker shares story of escaping fast-growing McKinney fire
Oregon Rep. Dacia Grayber was camping with her husband near Mount Ashland at the border of Oregon and Washington. Since both are firefighters, they were aware of the McKinney fire that started burning Friday in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County. But they didn’t expect it to affect Oregon just yet.
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
thelundreport.org
Even Without COVID Surge, Oregon Hospitals Nearly Full
A lack of hospital bed capacity coupled with staffing shortages has health care workers across Oregon on high alert. On a Wednesday in late July, only one intensive care unit bed was available among four counties, including the bulk of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River to the rural town of Mayville in Gilliam County, nearly two hours away. The four-county region has only six ICU beds and 12 non-ICU hospital beds.
KDRV
California AG Bonta warns against Siskiyou County price gouging
OAKLAND, Cal. -- California's Attorney General is warning vendors against price gouging around the McKinney Fire. Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert following California Governor Gavin Newsom's declaration of a state of emergency in Siskiyou County due to McKinney and other fires. They have destroyed homes, threatened infrastructure and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.
New Oregon law establishes renter’s rights to install AC units
As many in the Portland metro try to cool off from this week's heat wave, some are having to overcome obstacles with their landlords when it comes to air conditioning. Earlier in 2022, a law was passed to allow renters the right to air conditioning, but some landlords are still fighting it through fines and notices.
Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience
No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
New leases aim to keep Oregon renters from taking their landlord to court
A widely used lease template drafted by a Portland-area apartment industry group has alarmed tenants who say the new contract contains clauses that limit their right to take their landlord to court. Multifamily NW, which represents more than a thousand landlords and property companies, updates its lease template annually to...
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
klcc.org
Oregonians pump their own gasoline during heat wave emergency
Oregonians in 25 counties can pump their own gasoline through Sunday, when Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for extreme heat ends. The declaration allowed the State Fire Marshall to temporarily change state rules on self-service pumping to protect station workers from spending too much time in the heat. On...
KTVZ
BottleDrop engages Emergency Fund to support cooling centers across Oregon
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. which operates the BottleDrop network, engaged its Emergency Fund this week to contribute $10,000 in support of cooling centers and shelters across Oregon, as they provide critical services for individuals and families seeking refuge from current severe summer heat. The OBRC...
Company wants $14M to get out of Oregon mega dairy
SALEM, Ore. — The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setbacks. Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels...
KTVZ
Oregon receives first installment of $270 million in payments from historic opioid settlement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Help is on the way — lots of it — for Oregonians with substance abuse issues. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that Oregon received the first round of payments from an historic $21 billion settlement with the three largest distributors of opioids — Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.
yachatsnews.com
Drazan, Johnson, Kotek spar over guns, abortion, homelessness in first Oregon governor debate Friday
WELCHES — The three women running to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over abortion, homelessness, guns and climate change in their first debate on Friday. Friday’s forum, hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association at a resort in Welches, was the unofficial start of the general election campaign and the first time Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson met on the debate stage. But the three have debated publicly and privately during their past years in the state Legislature.
Oregon job vacancies keep rising even as ranks of the jobless dwindle; the hiring squeeze hasn’t eased
Oregon had more than 106,000 vacant jobs last spring but counted just 78,000 unemployed workers. It’s the third consecutive quarter that there were more job openings than job seekers, and the gap is widening. That suggests the hiring squeeze that has plagued Oregon employers for well over a year isn’t easing up.
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
Oregon State Hospital extends incentive pay days before it was set to expire
The state agreed at the last minute to extend its policy of paying Oregon State Hospital staff members at higher rates for picking up extra shifts days before the incentive was set to expire. The Department of Administrative Services reached an agreement with AFSCME Oregon, the union that represents most...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon emergency SNAP benefits to continue in August
Oregon announced that most residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in August. The Oregon Department of Human Services said 430,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
