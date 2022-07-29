ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Lookout

Grainger County slaughterhouse workers push back on claims from feds

Federal agents’ claim they will be endangered by the public release of video showing an agent with his boot on the neck of a Latino worker during a raid of a Grainger County slaughterhouse is “baseless” and self-serving, workers’ attorneys contend in a new court filing. “These (agents) have offered the court zero evidence to […] The post Grainger County slaughterhouse workers push back on claims from feds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
bloomberglaw.com

Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules

We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
ELECTIONS

