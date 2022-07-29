Federal agents’ claim they will be endangered by the public release of video showing an agent with his boot on the neck of a Latino worker during a raid of a Grainger County slaughterhouse is “baseless” and self-serving, workers’ attorneys contend in a new court filing. “These (agents) have offered the court zero evidence to […] The post Grainger County slaughterhouse workers push back on claims from feds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

