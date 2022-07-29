www.nashvillescene.com
Related
Landlord companies used abusive eviction tactics, House subcommittee says
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said Thursday it has referred four large corporate landlord companies to enforcement agencies for allegedly using "abusive tactics to remove tenants from their homes" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In some instances, the select subcommittee...
Judge upholds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's eligibility
A judge in Atlanta has rejected an appeal by a group of voters and affirmed the Georgia secretary of state's decision that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is eligible to run for reelection. The five voters from Greene's district sought to have her removed from the ballot, saying that she...
Judge blocks enforcement of N.C. law that demands truth in campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge agreed on Monday to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign, saying it’s likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional. Following a...
Grainger County slaughterhouse workers push back on claims from feds
Federal agents’ claim they will be endangered by the public release of video showing an agent with his boot on the neck of a Latino worker during a raid of a Grainger County slaughterhouse is “baseless” and self-serving, workers’ attorneys contend in a new court filing. “These (agents) have offered the court zero evidence to […] The post Grainger County slaughterhouse workers push back on claims from feds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RELATED PEOPLE
KP Fire Department Confronts Budget and Real Estate Issues
Two months into his tenure, KP Fire Chief Nick Swinhart told Key Peninsula News the biggest challenges his department faces include balancing the budget and developing a capital facilities plan to ...
bloomberglaw.com
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
