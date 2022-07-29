SuperCup NI: Ipswich and Man Utd win Premier and Junior titles in Ballymena

www.bbc.com
Premier League 2022-23 fan previews, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
Gabriel Jesus’s appetite for goals pre-season has been voracious – I’m struggling to contain my excitement. So is he the the real McCoy? From what I saw of him at City I wasn’t convinced he was our 20+ goals solution, but I’m fast becoming a believer.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
Boris Johnson urges England's Lionesses to 'go all the way and bring it home' in Sunday's Euros final against Germany as Larry the Downing Street cat also lends his support
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a rallying call for England's Lionesses to go 'all the way and bring it home' in their Euro 2022 clash against Germany at Wembley Stadium this weekend. The premier, who also roared on the men's team in their Euro 2020 final last summer, his...
‘Football brings people together’: Manchester fans celebrate Lionesses’ victory
There were wild celebrations in Manchester’s fan zone at the final whistle on Sunday evening as more than 2,000 people, some of whom had arrived three hours before kick-off to queue for a seat, celebrated England’s Euros victory. Fans, including the former Lioness Stacey Copeland, gathered in the...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 11: Leicester
Guardian writers’ predicted position 9th (NB: this is not necessarily Michael Butler’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) After last year’s difficult season ended in an eighth-place finish, this is a huge campaign for Leicester City. Do they re-emerge as a challenger for Europe or continue to fall back into the stress-free comfort of mid-table mediocrity? Remember, it was only just over a year ago that – with largely the same squad and manager – they blew the chance to qualify for the Champions League on the last day in 2020-21.
BBC
Leanne Crichton column: 'Celtic deserve to be favourites but Rangers look hungry to reclaim title'
As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown. Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have...
BBC
Sam Dalby: Wrexham sign Southend United striker
Wrexham have signed Southend United forward Sam Dalby on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old, whose contract has the option for a third season, is Wrexham's fifth recruit of the summer. As part of the deal, striker Jake Hyde, 32, has joined the Shrimpers on loan until...
NBC Sports
Premier League odds for 2022-23 season
The Premier League odds for the 2022-23 season are very interesting, as there are some clear favorites when it comes to the title race, top four battle, relegation and top goalscorer markets. But have the bookmakers got it right? What bets are the best value?. Below we focus on the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Neah Evans and John Archibald win cycling silvers for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Neah Evans and John Archibald both won Commonwealth Games silver on a medal-filled...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis seals opening-day win for Jon Dahl Tomasson
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane's new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
Sir Alex Ferguson Handed New Job By Manchester United
The 80-year-old retired as United manager in 2013 after 27 trophy-laden seasons in charge.
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
Form Guide: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season)
Manchester United face Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday. It is United’s final pre-season friendly before the start of the Premier League season, when Brighton visit the Theatre of Dreams on August 7th. It will be an interesting affair as United are set to field a...
BBC
Super League: Salford Red Devils 44-12 St Helens - Champions stunned by Salford
Tries: Akauola, Burgess 2, Sarginson, Watkins 2, Burke, Croft Goals: Sneyd 6. Salford Red Devils stunned Super League leaders and reigning champions St Helens with an eight-try demolition that took them into the top six. The Red Devils brilliantly built up a 26-0 lead at half-time with tries from Sitaleki...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Coventry City - the season opener has finally arrived!
Tickets: Tickets available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!
