JetBlue, Which is Based Out of Long Island City, is About to Get a Whole Lot Bigger

Owners of Sotto Le Stelle Pizzeria and SoleLuna Open Gelato Shop on Queens Boulevard
The owners of two successful Italian restaurants in Sunnyside opened a gelato shop in the neighborhood Sunday. Valerio Marchi, Gina Mastrovito and Manuel Gregorio, who own Sotto Le Stelle Pizzeria and SoleLuna on Queens Boulevard, opened Arcobaleno Gelateria on July 31 at 44-09 Queens Blvd. The addition represents their third...
Council Member Encourages Residents to Sign Up for Free WiFi, Registration Event Held at Woodside Houses Saturday
Councilmember Julie Won who ran for office last year on a platform of bridging the digital divide was at the Woodside Houses NYCHA complex Saturday signing residents up for free Wifi. The council member was helping residents sign up to a federal program called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which...
