Husker Camp Countdown: No. 11 Omar Manning

LINCOLN — If the kid moves, the vet knows — and sometimes slides right in next to the kid. That’s how it works with Nebraska’s defensive backs. When freshman Malcolm Hartzog sits in back of the film room, junior Quinton Newsome picks up his book bag and parks himself next to Hartzog. Freshmen: Get under the wing. And when Hartzog isn’t hanging out in North Stadium, well, where is he, Q?

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO