Husker Camp Countdown: No. 11 Omar Manning

huskerextra.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Nick Henrich
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Finally healthy for a full season, Henrich had a terrific 2021, finishing with 99 tackles, ranking sixth overall in the Big Ten during regular season play. He played his best game against the league’s best team, notching 15 tackles in the 32-29 loss to Michigan.
HuskerExtra.com
Edge rusher Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nebraska's most recent commit for the 2023 recruiting class is now the Huskers' first decommit. Ashley Williams announced his decision Sunday. The edge rusher from Zachary (La.) committed to the Huskers July 10, joining Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan as the second edge rusher in the 2023 class. Now that Williams is out, NU's attention will likely turn to Cameron Lenhardt, an IMG Academy defensive end who visited the Huskers in June.
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Nebraska’s new veteran leaders are learning how to get loud
LINCOLN — If the kid moves, the vet knows — and sometimes slides right in next to the kid. That’s how it works with Nebraska’s defensive backs. When freshman Malcolm Hartzog sits in back of the film room, junior Quinton Newsome picks up his book bag and parks himself next to Hartzog. Freshmen: Get under the wing. And when Hartzog isn’t hanging out in North Stadium, well, where is he, Q?
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: What if Nebraska's defense — not offense — carries the Huskers to a bowl game?
LINCOLN — Here in Reset Season, when the football dreams come freshly wrapped, we look for touchdowns. It’s tradition. When new Huskers walk into a room in August, our eyes search beyond the crowd for the quarterbacks and running backs. You already hear it. If this 2022 season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews
Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Friday, including interviews from Erik Chinander, Mike Dawson, Travis Fisher and multiple Huskers. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. People are also reading…
HuskerExtra.com
Persistent women's athlete gap prompts Title IX review by Trev Alberts and Nebraska
When Nebraska sports fans look back on the past year, they should be thankful for Title IX. While the Husker football team stumbled to a maddening 3-9 record, the volleyball team finished as national runner-up. The men’s basketball team won just four games in the Big Ten Conference. The women’s...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska freshmen are likely candidates to step in at middle blocker for Huskers
LINCOLN — John Cook has a saying about freshmen starters. “If a dog’s gonna bite, it’s going to bite as a pup.” Well, the 2022 Huskers will have a couple of young players likely to get considerable playing time. Nebraska is likely to start a first-year...
HuskerExtra.com
Practice report: Nebraska expects pass rush to make a jump in 2022; Javin Wright returns
LINCOLN — Nebraska's defense had its best season under coordinator Erik Chinander last season. With a handful of key transfers, Chinander has a clear goal for the 2022 season. "We've got to get a few more sacks and we've got to get a few more turnovers," Chinander said Friday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuskerExtra.com
Javin Wright returns to the field, snags an interception on first day of Nebraska's camp
LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive back Javin Wright lived in the film room and worked the hallway outside his coach’s office. This week, the oft-injured Husker — who joined the team in 2019 — finally got back on the practice field. Wright, who has battled injuries and...
Comments / 0