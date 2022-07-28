ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Stimulus checks: Colorado, other states send payments worth up to $1,500 as inflation wreaks havoc

By JACK BIRLE Washington Examiner
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Denver

A reality check on the Colorado taxpayer refunds now in the mail

Starting today, Colorado will mail 3.7 million taxpayers rebates for $750, or $1,500 for joint tax filers.The intrigue: Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers have branded it the "Colorado Cashback."Reality check: It's all political spin.The rebate is required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a constitutional amendment that caps state revenues at inflation plus population growth, requiring that any surplus go back to taxpayers.The refund is typically reflected in state income tax returns due each April, but Democrats moved it to three months before the general election, claiming taxpayers needed the money urgently.By the numbers: Sending the checks early will...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Virginia, MN
Local
California Business
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Local
Colorado Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
Local
Colorado Business
coloradopolitics.com

Q&A with William R. Lucero | Longtime enforcer of the legal profession

William R. Lucero became the presiding disciplinary judge for Colorado in 2004 and retired at the end of May. As the second PDJ in the state's history, he heard cases involving allegations of attorney misconduct, as prosecuted by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Lucero grew up in Pueblo and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Navajo leadership lessons can help Colorado

At month’s end I will complete my final term as President of the Navajo Nation Bar Association. Only a handful of non-Navajos like me have been privileged over the past half-century to lead NNBA, which serves the largest Native American tribal justice system in the country. Lessons in how leadership is practiced at Navajo could benefit Colorado at a time when our own political dialogue, and our country’s, seems more fractured than ever.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Ron Desantis
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000

A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)

Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Stimulus Bill#Colorado Senate#Business Welfare#Inflation And Economy#Wealth#Linus Income Tax#Business Personal Finance#Democratic#Democrats#Colorada
agjournalonline.com

Governor visits Eastern Colorado grain farm

This past month Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg and Colorado Governor Jared Polis made a visit to Grains from the Plains, located in Hugo, Colorado. The Poss family have been longtime Colorado Grain Chain members, raising a family actively involved in Colorado’s local grain community. The Poss family wel.
HUGO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

HUDSON | Mental health treatment lacking for Coloradans

A benefit of writing a regular column is that, after a few years, reports, essays and statistical analyses find their way into both your "snail mail" and email boxes. Many you’ve solicited or subscribed to, but others simply appear there — origins unknown. A quick skim usually lets me grasp whether a missive merely expands on or clarifies issues I already know a little something about. Periodically, pieces are forwarded with the suggestion I take a look into a matter of which I was previously unaware. Such prompts provide a trigger for inquiries leading to an opinion piece.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?

Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...

Comments / 0

Community Policy