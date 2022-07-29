It’s always sunny in Laredo!

www.kgns.tv
kgns.tv
Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow and the west advancing afternoon sea breeze Monday afternoon will bring a slim chance of a scattered shower Monday afternoon. The atmosphere will only be marginally moist, and lifted air will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds. Any showers that form should be scattered, and most places will stay dry. After Monday, shower chances should be gone, and afternoon temperatures will reach further above 100F.
kgns.tv
Avoid falling to heat-related illnesses this summer!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s another day of grueling with triple-digit temperatures as we head into the weekend. Although we deal with these conditions daily, there are precautions folks need to keep in mind in order to stay safe from illnesses such as heat exhaustion. Between June and July,...
kgns.tv
Laredo Chamber of Commerce takes part in ‘Regresa a Laredo’ campaign
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Next weekend, many shoppers across the State of Texas will be saving some big money. Tax free weekend kicks off on Friday August 5 and the Laredo Chamber of Commerce wants to make the Gateway City the number one location for Mexican tourists’ needs. The...
kgns.tv
System outages create congestion at Laredo ports of entry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a headache many people living in north Laredo have been dealing with for years as the bridge congestion continues. A ten-minute drive can become an hour-long journey for people who drive north of Mines Road and for the past two days it’s been no exception.
pmq.com
Janet Duran: Shooting Straight With Pizzeria Employees
The owner of 550 Pizzeria in Laredo, Texas, believes in treating employees and customers alike with kindness and respect—and expects the same in return. After manifesting her childhood dream of owning a pizzeria, she is already thinking about expansion—and how she can make a real difference in the lives of others.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
kgns.tv
Laredo to hold Back-to-School Fun Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to get students in the back to school mood by hosting a family fun day!. Veterans and their families will be treated to a special event at Father McNaboe Park located at 201 Zebu Court. There will be school supplies,...
texasstandard.org
Falcon Lake, now at devastatingly low capacity, has a storied history
There’s been a lot of concern focused on Nevada’s Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States and the water source for more than 25 million people. It’s fallen to just 25% capacity and is dropping rather rapidly. But here in Texas, Falcon Lake is beating Mead in a race to the bottom: It’s at just 12% capacity.
kgns.tv
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is killed in a tragic accident Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30pm when the driver of a 2004 Silverado pickup truck reportedly lost control while driving along Highway 359, causing it to roll over. The accident was so severe, several passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle.
kgns.tv
Take advantage of free health services in Laredo!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Residents in need of a health check-up still have a chance to take advantage of an annual event that provides free health screenings. Earlier this week, Operation Border Health Preparedness kicked off to make sure every resident in our area is well taken care of. Not...
kgns.tv
Delays expected after two-vehicle crash on San Bernardo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident causes a road closure in downtown Laredo. On Friday, Laredo police were dispatched to the intersection of San Bernardo and Frankfort. According to witnesses, one of the individuals did not stop at the stop sign which caused the accident. No word on injuries.
Jim Hogg County community leaders aim to bring attention to a historic South Texas landmark
HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — There’s another South Texas historical hotspot that you may want to hit during your summer vacation. It sits in Hebbronville, Texas and stands as one of the tallest structures anywhere. We’re talking about the Scotus College that’s still run by Franciscan Friars. Some...
kgns.tv
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services. There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills. During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community...
flipboard.com
HBO film casting paid, volunteer extras in Laredo
For the shoot, the film will be taking the historic streets of Laredo back to the 1960s, and is need of people to populate the scene. Persons of all …
kgns.tv
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted. The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man. According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are facing charges of deadly conduct with a weapon after a shooting that damaged a home and a business. The incident happened on July 11 when Laredo Police were called out to Guerrero and Pine Street at around 7 a.m. There was a shooting...
kgns.tv
Jury convicts San Ygnacio man for waving AR-15 inside store
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury convicts a man for waving a weapon inside a store. The jury deliberated for 45 minutes before convicting Daniel Arturo Lozano. In June 2021, police were called out to reports that Lozano was angry and acting disorderly outside a country store. When police arrived, Lozano fled the scene and began a vehicle chase before returning to the store. At that time, he exited his vehicle and began waving a rifle. Lozano left the weapon at the store, returned to his truck, and took off. He was arrested later that night.
kgns.tv
Mexican Consulate promotes World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Saturday is ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’ and the Mexican Consulate in Laredo is trying to raise awareness in order to protect victims of this crime. Human trafficking involves exploitation of women, children, and men for a number of purposes like forced labor...
kgns.tv
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A recent traffic stop leads to the capture of several undocumented immigrants and the arrest of two U.S. Citizens. The case began last week when the Encinal Police Department stopped a white car on the northbound lane of I-35. Inside the vehicle, the found multiple people...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police arrest a man for an incident involving a weapon. Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, police responded to a call at the 300 block of Lugo Avenue. Once officers got there a woman who was an alleged victim of domestic assault said...
