Altercation between inmates, guards under investigation

KSLA
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say. It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Then...
KSLA
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
KTAL
One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
KTAL
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
KSLA
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish. The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. Two others have been taken to...
KSLA
Multiple Texarkana robberies under investigation
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
KSLA
Altercation reported between guards, inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after some sort of incident between corrections officers and inmates. Sheriff’s office officials say on Thursday, July 28, there was an altercation between corrections officers and inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility in Minden. According to the sheriff’s office, guards had to take action on inmates that didn’t want to comply with directions.
KSAT 12
Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.
KTBS
11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence
MARSHALL, Texas – Law enforcement executed a joint arrest of 11 individuals on Thursday for a total of 40 combined charges for gang-related violence in Harrison County. According to the Marshall Police Department, The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department collaborated on the combined arrest operation stemming from a July 17 gang-related shooting in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
KTBS
Sister of murder victim disputes complaint of threat against Mayor Perkins
SHREVEPORT, La. -- When Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman said threats against him justified the use and spending on a security detail, we did some digging. KTBS 3 News filed a public records request, asking for all Shreveport Police records of threats against Mayor Perkins. We received two reports back. One...
KSLA
String of carjackings have residents concerned for their safety
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past week, nine carjackings have happened in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department said at least two to three men are believed to be responsible for these crimes, and may be armed with AR pistols. According to reports from victims, the men rapidly approach their vehicles and demand they get out.
KTAL
11 arrested in Marshall task force gang-shooting roundup
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Eleven people are in custody following a multi-agency task force investigation into several gang-related shootings in Marshall in mid-July. The Marshall Police Department, the Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint arrest operation as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting on July 17 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and other shootings in Marshall.
KSLA
3 people, 1 baby injured in crash on Hollywood Avenue
KTAL
Bossier City police search for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking the public to help them locate a teen that ran away late Friday morning. Police say 15-year-old Shayla Alvarado was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Garden Street in Bossier City around 11 a.m. Friday.
KSLA
Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who died in the West 70th single-vehicle wreck has been named. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) reported that on Friday, July 29 at 10:45 p.m., Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in a single-vehicle wreck at the 7100 block of West 70th Street. She was the passenger on the motorcycle.
brproud.com
Ex-offender refuses to ‘snitch’ and cooperate with police about deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Being quiet about crime when law enforcement comes around is part of the no-snitching culture. Police says that way of thinking is preventing thousands of murders from being solved in Louisiana. According to the Murder Accountability Project, more than 9,000 murders remain unsolved in...
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many brand new items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
KTAL
9 carjackings in 3 days, Shreveport police seek tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating nine carjackings that took place over the past three days and are hoping the public can help identify the cars and people involved. Police say the first carjacking happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and the ninth one happened Thursday morning...
KLTV
Arrest operation stemming from gang-related shooting in Marshall ends with 11 arrests
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - 11 people were arrested after an operation by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department. According to a press release, the operation stemmed from a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17, 2022 in...
