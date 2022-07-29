3 people, 1 baby injured in crash on Hollywood Avenue

www.ksla.com
KSLA
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
KTAL
One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
KTAL
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
KSLA
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say. It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Then...
KNOE TV8
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish. The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. Two others have been taken to...
KSLA
Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who died in the West 70th single-vehicle wreck has been named. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) reported that on Friday, July 29 at 10:45 p.m., Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in a single-vehicle wreck at the 7100 block of West 70th Street. She was the passenger on the motorcycle.
52-year-old woman dies at hospital after motorcycle crash on West 70th Street
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, the fatal crash occurred right before 11 p.m. late Friday night. It happened on West 70th Street. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash. The responding officers discovered that the 52-year-old passenger of the motorcycle, later...
KSLA
3 people, 1 infant in serious condition after wreck on Hollywood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of an accident at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29. The incident occurred on Hollywood Avenue. According to the Caddo 911 dispatch page, eight units from SPD and the Shreveport Fire Department are on the scene. Officials say four...
KTAL
Coroner identifies Shreveport woman killed in motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a woman who died as a result of a motorcycle crash late Friday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 52-year-old Tammy Rubey of the 3000 block of Edson Boulevard died after the motorcycle that she was a passenger on a motorcycle when it crashed in the 7100 block of West 70th Street.
KSAT 12
Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many brand new items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
KNOE TV8
BCPD looking for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -The Bossier City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Shayla Alvarado, 15, was last seen at her home on July 29 at 11 a.m. She is about 5′0 and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals.
KTAL
Bossier City police search for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking the public to help them locate a teen that ran away late Friday morning. Police say 15-year-old Shayla Alvarado was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Garden Street in Bossier City around 11 a.m. Friday.
KSLA
String of carjackings have residents concerned for their safety
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past week, nine carjackings have happened in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department said at least two to three men are believed to be responsible for these crimes, and may be armed with AR pistols. According to reports from victims, the men rapidly approach their vehicles and demand they get out.
KSLA
Altercation between inmates, guards under investigation
KTAL
Stolen car leads police on chase through Allendale
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stolen vehicle led Shreveport police on a chase through the Allendale neighborhood late Sunday afternoon. The chase began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Ford St. As the stolen car fled, police say the suspects threw evidence out of the vehicle. The car drove north through Allendale at moderate speeds before it stopped on Dale St. in front of the Canaan Towers Apartments.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
KSLA
Part of Hwy. 1 closed after train crashes into salt water truck
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, part of Highway 1 is closed at French Road, after a train crashed into a salt water truck. Deputies responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Officials say the big rig was traveling west when a KCS train heading south crashed into the cab and ruptured the tank.
KTAL
9 carjackings in 3 days, Shreveport police seek tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating nine carjackings that took place over the past three days and are hoping the public can help identify the cars and people involved. Police say the first carjacking happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and the ninth one happened Thursday morning...
