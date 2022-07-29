ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suits you! England Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has become a fashion icon in her £67 M&S outfit - just like Gareth Southgate and his famous waistcoast in 2018

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

As well as leading her Lionesses to tomorrow’s Euro final, manager Sarina Wiegman has become a touchline fashion icon in her no-nonsense navy blue power suit.

Like Gareth Southgate’s much-admired 2018 World Cup waistcoat, fans have been dashing to pick up one of her eminently affordable M&S outfits.

Their £45 Relaxed Single-Breasted Blazer, – which the Dutch coach has worn consistently in the tournament – is flying off the shelves with sales of it soaring 140 per cent in just days.

Purchases of the £22.50 Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers with Stretch, which she has favoured during the competition, have also soared – up by nearly a quarter according to M&S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lL5F_0gy488Sy00
As well as leading her Lionesses to tomorrow’s Euro final, manager Sarina Wiegman has become a touchline fashion icon in her no-nonsense navy blue power suit

Overall sales of women’s tailoring at M&S have risen 18 per cent on last year, partly due to a sponsorship deal with the team. Lisa Illis, who is womenswear design boss at M&S, said: ‘Tailoring in womenswear is having quite a moment, and styled in a more casual way with fresh white trainers can create a really modern and stylish take on traditional power dressing.’

‘Opting for a navy colourway – rather than the more expected black – feels much more contemporary too.

‘Over the past few weeks we have seen an increase in sales of our women’s tailoring offering, which as a department is up 18 per cent on the year, and offers our customers those statement wardrobe essentials at great value and quality.’

England’s Lionesses are set to earn millions of pounds following their success at the Women’s Euros 2022, according to branding experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1SOl_0gy488Sy00
Like Gareth Southgate’s much-admired 2018 World Cup waistcoat, fans have been dashing to pick up one of her eminently affordable M&S outfits

