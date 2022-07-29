Victims of 1970s and 1980s contaminated blood scandal should get £100,000 payout, judge declares

VICTIMS of the 1970s and 1980s contaminated blood scandal should get a minimum £100,000 payout, a judge said yesterday.

Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the infected blood inquiry, said they should be offered the cash “without delay”.

Campaigner Jason Evans said the payout was a step in the right direction

Almost 4,000 people got HIV or hepatitis C after being given medicines made from other people’s blood that was not tested first.

Thousands died young or suffered illness and disability. Ministers of the time were accused of a cover-up.

However he added: “It's disappointing that hundreds of bereaved families will have to wait.”

The Government said: “We recognise how important this will be for people infected and affected across the UK.

“The Government will consider Sir Brian’s report and the recommendations with the utmost urgency, and will respond as soon as possible.

“A copy of the report will be laid in the House once Parliament reconvenes.”