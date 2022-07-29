ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View's Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast 'new host' Alyssa Farah Griffin for 'giving away a major interview' to rival

By Rachael Ellenbogen
 2 days ago

THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast.

The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.

Joy Behar blasted Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting The View ahead of its rivals during Friday's show Credit: ABC
This comes as Alyssa is reportedly set to be come a new full-time host on the talk show Credit: ABC

During Friday’s show, the women of The View got into a discussion over Will Smith’s new apology video to Chris Rock over the infamous slap.

Joy, taking on the moderator role amid Whoopi Goldberg’s usual Friday absence, asked her co-hosts if Will’s latest apology was “sufficient.”

Alyssa, the first to jump in to share her opinion, said: “It’s an important first step. But I think he’s gotta go further.

“Even the fact that he didn’t do this in more of an interview format, where he might get challenged with some tough questions, I was a little surprised by.

“It’s a lot easier to say something scripted to camera, then to ask, ‘What was your motivation? Why didn’t you then apologize in your acceptance speech?”

That’s when the guest co-host said she “would’ve liked” to have seen Will sit down with someone for an interview and then throw out Oprah as a suggestion, rather than suggesting the talk show she was currently speaking on.

“Sit down with Oprah, she’ll challenge you,” Alyssa said.

Joy fired back at Alyssa to suggest what the 33-year-old should’ve suggested: “Or come here.”

Sunny agreed, softly saying: “Or come here.”

Realizing her mistake, Alyssa appeared uncomfortable as she laughed and agreed that Will could also come on The View to talk about the situation.

As Ana Navarro tried to move on with her own thoughts, Joy realized she wasn’t done correcting Alyssa’s mistake.

The 79-year-old blasted: “Why give the booking to Oprah?”

Alyssa, still laughing apologize: “Right? Sorry!”

Fans couldn’t believe that Alyssa would not think of The View first, either, especially after it was reported earlier this week that she’s set to join the show as a new full-time host soon.

One viewer mocked her: “You’re the host of a talk show... Will Smith should sit down with Oprah... LOL.”

Another told her that they to give them “a break” with that terrible suggestion.

Insiders told DailyMail.com that Alyssa's new position will be announced soon.

Three sources informed the news outlet that Alyssa will be joining Sara Haines, Whoopi, Joy, and Sunny for The View's 26th season, which begins in September.

One of the sources said about the news: "My jaw dropped when I was told that she was the pick. It makes no sense.

"Part of me wishes they just leaned into MAGA and hired Kimberly Guilfoyle, at least it would better reflect part of the audience and there would be fireworks every day."

Another insider told the news outlet: "Her soon-to-be co-hosts are very upset. They feel she isn’t authentic and changes her opinions based on who her paymaster is.

"Ana Navarro especially feels let down as they are hiring someone who was an essential part of the movement that destabilized this country."

"Her appointment will also cost us bookings," a third source said. "Wanda Sykes pulled out because she didn’t want to be on the show with her."

Sunny Hostin also blasted Alyssa, after she made a mistake in the latest broadcast by suggesting Will Smith do a sit-down interview with Oprah Credit: ABC
Both Joy and Sunny slammed her for not suggesting Will sit down on The View, instead Credit: ABC

Comments / 78

lucille jones
2d ago

The view invites people on the show to express their country views and opinions but they attack you when they don't agree with them. Go figure!!!!!!

Reply
46
Melinda McCraw
1d ago

Why anyone would waste their time with Whoopi and Joy is beyond me! It was good when Barbra was there. Then the whole Star Jones and her wedding thing. Who has time for these ridiculous women? And, who cares about their opinions? Think for yourself!

Reply
24
Jeannie Keffer Martinak
1d ago

joy is no joy. she's a joke as for the rest they need a kick in the pants. all need fired. show needs to go bye bye 🤠. spew nothing but hate

Reply
20
