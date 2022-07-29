ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram rolls back TikTok-like changes after criticism

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1D2b_0gy478vp00

( The Hill ) – Instagram will roll back some of the recent changes to its platform after critics complained it was only trying to be more like TikTok and that they preferred it before.

Adam Mosseri, who serves as the head of Instagram, told Platformer, a publication focused on covering Big Tech and democracy, in an interview on Thursday that a test-version of the platform that displayed full-screen photos and videos will be phased out in the next one to two weeks.

He said Instagram will also cut down on the number of recommended posts in the app while it works on its algorithm.

“I’m glad we took a risk — if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Mosseri said. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration.”

The changes received criticism from celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian for shifting toward the style of TikTok, which allows users to scroll through full-screen videos from one to the next.

Mosseri said in a video on Twitter on Tuesday that photo-sharing would remain part of the app but that the future of Instagram would focus more on video.

Mark Zuckerburg, the CEO of Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, has been pushing the platform for more video-based content.

Mosseri told Platformer that the usage data “isn’t great” for the new design and users were frustrated. He said Instagram will temporarily reduce the number of recommended posts but did not say by how much.

He said the rollback will not be permanent.

Instagram did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Mark Zuckerburg
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Adam Mosseri
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Dallas#Platformer#Meta
9to5Mac

Mark Zuckerberg says your Instagram feed is about to get even worse

Earlier this week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a video on Twitter (yeah, the irony) to tell people that Instagram will “continue to support photos” as multiple users have been complaining about how the platform is pushing random videos into their feeds. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has basically confirmed that Instagram’s feed is about to get even worse.
INTERNET
TheStreet

New Instagram Sucks: Zuckerberg, Facebook Bow to Kim and Kylie

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report have apparently met their match. They gave up a key fight quickly as two prominent influencers rallied against the plan. Faced with the rise of the short video platform TikTok, the CEO of Meta, parent company of Facebook,...
INTERNET
NBC News

Facebook overhauls its feed to be more like TikTok — and adds a throwback chronological option

Facebook is borrowing an idea from social media newcomer TikTok and putting more looping videos in its feed, a sign of the growing importance of the medium to pop culture. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, said Thursday that users would begin seeing an overhauled look when they open its mobile app, with different options including a main feed, a feed with friends' posts only and a feed focused on groups.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The great Instagram U-turn! Social media giant kills changes and will phase out full-screen videos and photos after celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slammed the app for 'trying to be like TikTok'

Instagram is rolling back a recently released version of its app that features full-screen videos after being met with harsh criticism from influencers and celebrities. The social media platform has been testing full-screen videos and photos, but numerous Instagram users, including famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, complained the app was copying rival TikTok and shared a petition to 'Make Instagram Instagram Again.'
INTERNET
Popular Science

Facebook’s new profiles feature will let users split up their accounts

Facebook is testing out an option for users to have multiple profiles all stemming from a single account. Currently, having more than one account violates Facebook Community Standards and can lead to users having their account restricted or even permanently disabled. But with this new feature, a group of pilot users are being given the ability to have up to five profiles tied to that single account, Bloomberg first reported on Thursday.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Facebook's New Home and Feeds Tabs: What You Need to Know

Meta is constantly tweaking the Facebook App to keep it relevant to users in the face of increasing competition, especially from TikTok. In February 2022, they renamed the News Feed to just the Feed. At the time, they said it was just a cosmetic change that would not impact the app experience.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Hide Your Activity Status on Instagram

If you've ever used Instagram, you've probably noticed people's activity or online status—that familiar green dot indicating that a person is currently online. With your activity status on, both accounts you follow and the ones you message can all see that you're online. This can be awkward if someone can see you were online but didn't respond to their message.
INTERNET
Refinery29

Instagram Knows You Want It To Be Instagram Again

Instagram knows we're done with it trying to be like TikTok, and says it's doing something about it. Earlier this week a post by the @illumitati account went viral because it captured people's growing frustrations with the photo-sharing app. The post, which was shared by Instagram heavyweights including Kylie Jenner...
INTERNET
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy