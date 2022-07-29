Habitat For Humanity seeking volunteers in Wabash Valley

hi99.com
Remembering the old Pimento School building
PIMENTO, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Its been several months since the devastating loss of the old Pimento School building in Vigo County. You may remember a fire destroyed what was left of the structure before it was ultimately torn down. Now a local organization made efforts to give the community...
Golfing ‘Fore the Kids’ raises funds for education
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Enriching children’s learning was the goal Friday as community members hit the links to raise money for public education. It was all part of the Vigo County Education Foundation’s “Fore the Kids” annual golf scramble. It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser.
Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Runners participated in the annual Twilight River Run on Friday night. The event used to happen at midnight, but began earlier this year at 9:45 pm. Participants had the opportunity to choose between a one-mile run or walk and a 5K run or walk.
$60,000 raised so far for Wabash River boathouse
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Wabash Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Crew have collected over one-third of challenge grant funds for a permanent boathouse facility by the Wabash River. Organizers say the $150,000 challenge will benefit residents of all ages. The foundation issued the match grant challenge to the...
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved...
Hometown Hero is a local active duty soldier
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV)– Most of our Hometown Heroes are veterans who served our nation during past wars. But today, we honor an active duty member of the U.S. Army. After high school, Greg Bolin decided to enlist because he wanted some adventure. Greg grew up in West Terre Haute and graduated from West Vigo High School in 2018. He says he was always interested in the military and participated in JROTC.. where he was inspired by retired Sgt. Major John Kellums. So, it was pretty easy decision to sign up.
ISU Trustees approve plan to request $66M for College of Technology
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Friday Indiana State University’s Board of Trustees approved a plan to request $66 million from the state. The money would go toward the renovation and expansion of the Technology Annex Building, which was constructed in 1980. A press release indicates “funding for...
THPD on scene of shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets, according to THPD. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. No other details have been released. Residents are being asked to avoid...
VCSO: All clear after bomb threat evacuates Ivy Tech Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Students and staff at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute were evacuated following reports of a suspicious backpack, according to the Vigo County Sheriff. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirmed an investigation was underway into reports of a suspicious backpack. Both campuses in Vigo...
30% of teen deaths happen during “100 deadliest days”
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. WTWO/WAWV) – Summer months typically involve a lot of relaxing and vacationing for most, but it can also be the most deadly time of the year for teens. According to the CDC, car crashes are the second leading cause of death in teens in the U.S.
2 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SR-59 near Wesley Dr. According to Clay County dispatch, the call came in at 3:14 pm. Two people were injured but there is no word yet on the extent of...
Woman arrested after crashing into 3 squad cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman is facing several charges including reckless driving and aggravated battery after crashing her car into three Terre Haute police cars during a high-speed chase Saturday night. Brandi Hacker, 49, was caught by police driving “recklessly around other motorists” at speeds...
