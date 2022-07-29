ISU Trustees approve plan to request $66M for College of Technology

hi99.com
Remembering the old Pimento School building
PIMENTO, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Its been several months since the devastating loss of the old Pimento School building in Vigo County. You may remember a fire destroyed what was left of the structure before it was ultimately torn down. Now a local organization made efforts to give the community...
Golfing ‘Fore the Kids’ raises funds for education
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Enriching children’s learning was the goal Friday as community members hit the links to raise money for public education. It was all part of the Vigo County Education Foundation’s “Fore the Kids” annual golf scramble. It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser.
VCSO: All clear after bomb threat evacuates Ivy Tech Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Students and staff at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute were evacuated following reports of a suspicious backpack, according to the Vigo County Sheriff. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirmed an investigation was underway into reports of a suspicious backpack. Both campuses in Vigo...
Old Farmersburg Settlers Fest returns
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The old Farmersburg Settlers Committee welcomed the community to a festival. Many lined up for a parade down Main Street to kick off a day full of activities at George Heap Memorial Park. Crafts, giveaways, as well as over ten local vendors and food trucks,...
THPD on scene of shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets, according to THPD. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. No other details have been released. Residents are being asked to avoid...
30% of teen deaths happen during “100 deadliest days”
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. WTWO/WAWV) – Summer months typically involve a lot of relaxing and vacationing for most, but it can also be the most deadly time of the year for teens. According to the CDC, car crashes are the second leading cause of death in teens in the U.S.
2 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SR-59 near Wesley Dr. According to Clay County dispatch, the call came in at 3:14 pm. Two people were injured but there is no word yet on the extent of...
Woman arrested after crashing into 3 squad cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman is facing several charges including reckless driving and aggravated battery after crashing her car into three Terre Haute police cars during a high-speed chase Saturday night. Brandi Hacker, 49, was caught by police driving “recklessly around other motorists” at speeds...
