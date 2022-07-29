The secrets stored in the muskeg

www.kfsk.org
Related
kfsk.org
Petersburg man wins Wrangell marathon
A Petersburg man won the Alaska Bearfest marathon Sunday, July 31 in Wrangell. Matthew Thompson won the race in a time of 3:48:58. He was one of just three running the full 26.2 mile out-and-back course on Zimovia Highway under a soggy Southeast Alaska drizzle. Second place finisher, 11-year-old Carter Howell, came in about two hours later (5:49:24).
kfsk.org
“Chumpocalypse” at OBI Seafoods
In Petersburg, the chum salmon from several hatcheries have all come in at once to OBI Seafoods processing plant. Workers are averaging 17-hour shifts to keep up with a volume they say they’ve never seen before. Everything is in motion at OBI Seafood. Forklifts and rubber-clad workers are bustling...
kfsk.org
Petersburg assembly forms housing task force, sets work session
Petersburg will have a task force on housing later this year. The borough assembly Monday voted to form that group and seek people in the community willing to look for solutions to a shortage of available living space. Assembly member Jeff Meucci proposed forming a task force of 12-15 members...
Comments / 0