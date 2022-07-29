Florida man allegedly shot stepfather during 911 call to defend himself and his mother

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man accused of beating his wife was arrested after being hospitalized from being shot by his 25-year-old stepson.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on June 26, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on the 30000 block of Coconut Highway after the stepson called 911 to report his mother was being beaten by his stepfather, William Zimmerman.

While on the phone with authorities, the stepson allegedly shot Zimmerman. The stepson attempted first aid on Zimmerman until deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The stepson reportedly told deputies he shot Zimmerman to protect his mother from further harm. He also said his mother was a "regular victim of domestic violence," according to the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Zimmerman allegedly threatens to kill the stepson and his mother on a regular basis, and Zimmerman owns firearms.

The stepson’s mother confirmed that her husband beats and threatens her and her son, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was reportedly transported to Lower Keys Medical Center to treat her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said Zimmerman was taken to a Miami hospital, and during an interview, his statement conflicted with the stepson’s and mother’s stories. He reportedly told authorities he was shot without warning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zimmerman said that "once he was able to leave the hospital, he was going to kill his stepson."

On Tuesday, July 26, Zimmerman was released from the hospital and reportedly arrested and charged with battery. The Sheriff’s Office said the stepson has not been charged because he was likely acting in self-defense.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the mother and stepson.

